‘Saturday Night Live’: Kate McKinnon Revealed Her Favorite ‘SNL’ Season for Very Personal Reasons

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon was an extraordinary addition to the show. She became a fan favorite over her time on the show, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. McKinnon made her exit ahead of season 48, although she holds high respect for the late-night sketch show. She once revealed one of her favorite seasons and the very personal reason behind it.

Kate McKinnon joined ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2012

McKinnon originally started up in comedy eight years before making her way onto Saturday Night Live in 2012. She began as a featured player for her first season, but she was promoted to repertory status for season 39 the following year. Additionally, McKinnon won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018. She also scored another eight nominations between 2014 and 2022.

Audiences loved her impressive character work and celebrity impressions for names such as Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Senator Lindsey Graham, among others. McKinnon demonstrated versatility over the course of her Saturday Night Live before she ultimately decided to leave the show after season 47.

Kate McKinnon connected with the pandemic season of ‘Saturday Night Live’

According to an interview with Variety, McKinnon was very thankful for the “one-of-a-kind” platform that gave her the opportunity to spread her wings. Looking back over her career on the sketch show, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic season ultimately allowed her to work through many emotions. As a result, it became her favorite for what it personally provided her.

“Of all the seasons I worked on Saturday Night Live, this one may have been my favorite because it helped me to feel less alone,” McKinnon said. “I felt a sense of communion with the audience in the studio and the audience at home. Being able to share in the ludicrousness and pain of what we were all going through made my year bearable. If I hadn’t been able to commune with people through a TV screen this year, I really would have been in bad shape.”

The coronavirus pandemic alienated folks around the world, but McKinnon was able to channel that into something positive for the show. It ultimately gave both her and the audience a bit of relief from the seriousness of a global pandemic.

The actor has post-show plans

McKinnon might no longer be a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but her career is only just getting started. She has a bright future ahead of her after generating fans around the world thanks to her hilarious sketches and performances. She even told Variety that she wanted to continue playing characters but within a different context.

“I have some special stuff up my sleeves, and basically what I want to do is play characters,” McKinnon said. “I love my weirdos, and I would like to play my weirdos in different contexts, in more dramatic contexts or more narrative comedy contexts.”

