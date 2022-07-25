Saucy Recipes from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

If you like your food with a lot of sauce, The Pioneer Woman has some recipes just for you. Ree Drummond made a few recipes that feature sauce. Here’s how to make these flavorful meals.

Ree Drummond’s pesto egg pockets

Drummond starts by whisking six eggs with salt and pepper and putting them in a skillet with melted butter. She then adds spinach and pesto and stirs the ingredients. For this recipe, Drummond uses store-bought pesto (this is one of her “superhero shortcuts”).

After cooking the eggs, Drummond adds grated fontina cheese (she says you can also use pepper jack cheese). Next, she builds the pesto egg pockets. She uses store-bought puff pastry, which comes frozen. Drummond thaws the pastry overnight and cuts it into rectangles.

Drummond places some of the egg mixture in the middle of the pastry, making sure to leave a small border around the edges. She places small slices of deli ham on top of the egg mixture.

Next, Drummond brushes an egg wash (egg beaten with a little water) around the edge of the pastry. She takes the second puff pastry and puts it on top, allowing the edges to meet. She then uses a fork to close the pastry by crimping it around the edges.

For the next step, Drummond puts the puff pastry on a sheet pan with parchment. Once she finishes building the pastry, she brushes the rest of the egg wash on top. For the final touch, she sprinkles everything bagel seasoning. Drummond puts the pastry in the oven and cooks them for 15 minutes at 400 degrees.

Ree Drummond’s grilled chimichurri shrimp wraps

Drummond starts by adding olive oil and steak seasoning to a bowl of shrimp. Next, she grills the shrimp on a grill pan. Drummond cooks the shrimp for about two minutes per side. She recommends removing the shrimp from the grill right when it turns opaque. This will prevent them from getting tough.

Once the shrimp are cooked, Drummond adds chimichurri sauce. She tosses the shrimp so that it gets completely covered. Drummond uses naan bread with roasted garlic flavors for this recipe. She places the wraps on the grill pan. While the wraps warm up, Drummond bakes French fries in the oven.

For the next step, Drummond spreads garlic aioli on the wraps. She adds arugula, diced avocado, diced tomato, and pickled red onions. She also adds French fries, but she says this is optional. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger

Drummond starts by adding jarred cheese to a saucepan. While the cheese heats up, she makes the cheesesteak ingredients. Drummond grills red bell peppers, onions, and sliced mushrooms. She then sprinkles steak seasoning on top of the vegetables. For the next step, Drummond cooks two ground beef patties on the griddle. She makes sure to use her spatula to press them down so they’re as thin as possible.

Drummond sprinkles steak seasoning on top of the beef patties to add flavor. Once the patties are almost done, she places provolone cheese on top. She also grills the burger bun with butter. Drummond places spicy mustard on both slices of the bun.

For the next step, Drummond takes two hamburger patties and puts them on top of each other. Then, she puts the two patties on top of the hamburger bun. She then places the grilled vegetables on top of the patties. For the finishing touch, Drummond pours the jarred cheese on top of the vegetables. You can find the ingredients and directions on the Food Network website.

