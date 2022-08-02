Saul Goodman’s Beginnings With Walter White and Jesse Pinkman Explained in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11: ‘Breaking Bad’

We know Saul Goodman’s relationship with Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) begins in Breaking Bad, but Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 gives us even more of the story. Find out what else happened the night Saul became Heisenberg’s lawyer, including his reaction to Jesse mention of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 “Breaking Bad.”]

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Bryan Cranston as Walter White | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Walter and Jesse kidnap Saul after Badger’s arrest in ‘Breaking Bad’ Season 2

Brandon “Badger” Mayhew (Matt L. Jones) gets arrested the “Better Call Saul” episode of Breaking Bad. Naturally, Jesse and Walter turn to Saul to get him out.

Posing as Badger’s uncle, Walter visits Saul’s office and learns of the DEA’s involvement in his arrest — they want Badger to spill information on Heisenberg. Saul wanted to advise Badger to cooperate to avoid prison time, but Walter can’t have Badger foil his operation. First, he tries to bribe Saul, but when he refuses the bribe, Walter and Jesse resort to kidnapping him to prevent Badger from informing on their operation.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 gives more detail of Saul Goodman’s first meeting with Heisenberg

“It wasn’t me — it was Ignacio!” Saul shouted to his masked captors in Breaking Bad. That scene replays in the final season of Better Call Saul. Fans finally got to see the kidnapping from Saul’s perspective and learn more about how he got in on Heisenberg’s operation.

In the iconic scene from Breaking Bad, Walter and Jesse give Saul a dollar, granting them attorney-client privilege. Back in the RV, we learn Walter is hesitant to clue Saul in on their operation. “No details,” he says. “He is on a need-to-know basis.”

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Saul quickly pieces together who’s who in the operation and starts questioning how much they can produce, greasing the wheels in his Saul Goodman style. We even get a slimy Saul Goodman line about his chiropractor and how she “adjusts everything.”

At the end of the day, all Saul wants is the $80,000 Walter agrees to pay. The rest could be sorted out at his office.

Mention of Lalo makes Saul’s blood run cold in ‘Better Call Saul’s ‘Breaking Bad’ episode

“So, who’s Lalo?” Jesse asks as they wait for the RV to start. “You thought some dude name Lalo sent us. You seemed pretty freaked out. Never heard no Lalo on the street.”

“It’s nobody,” Saul says, pressing Walter to start the RV again. His reaction is subtle, but his face says it all. Jesse’s probing forces Saul to relive the fateful night Lalo killed Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) in his and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) apartment — a night that forever changed the course of his life and made him Saul Goodman.

Walter and Jesse would never meet Lalo because he was killed by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and buried in the floor of the super lab beneath the laundry mat. Despite fixer Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) best efforts to assuage the couple the didn’t need to worry about Lalo, Jimmy spent therest of his days living in fear — a trauma that becomes clear in the “Breaking Bad.”

There are only two episodes left. Watch Better Call Saul on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: How Much Gene Takavic Makes at Cinnabon in ‘Better Call Saul’ Compared to Saul Goodman in ‘Breaking Bad’