‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged: Who Is His Boyfriend Mete Kobal?

He said yes! TLC star Randy Fenoli proposed to his boyfriend, Mete Kobal, on Dec. 10. The Say Yes to the Dress host announced the happy news on social media, sharing that he and his partner of one year are “so in love.”

Randy Fenoli of’ Say Yes to the Dress’ | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

Shortly after popping the question at New York’s Maramara Park Avenue hotel, Fenoli, 58, took to Instagram to share his exciting news with followers.

“YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!!” he wrote. “We’re so in love! Thank you so much.”

Fenoli put together a surprise proposal party for Kobal, according to a post from TLC’s Instagram account. The reality TV star, who is known for helping anxious brides find the perfect gown, told his husband-to-be that they were headed to dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. But in reality, he’d arranged for 50 of their closest friends and family to be in the hotel lobby, where he got down on one knee and popped the question, according to a report from People.

Who is Randy Fenoli’s boyfriend Mete Kobal?

The proposal location had a special meaning for the couple. The chic luxury hotel is where Fenoli and Kobal met last January. At the time, Kobal was working as the hotel’s restaurant and bar manager, while Fenoli was living there while filming his TLC show.

Kobal is originally from Turkey and has a degree in mechanical engineering, according to People. Unfortunately, not all of his loved ones could be in New York to witness the proposal in person. But Fenoli managed to include them by setting up a monitor so that they could join the celebration via Zoom.

Fenoli’s fiancé keeps a relatively low profile compared to his more famous boyfriend. Kobal’s Instagram features photos from his life with Fenoli and pics from his recent travels to destinations such as Chicago, New Orleans, and Cabo San Lucas. According to his bio, he enjoys books, music, and photography and is a dog lover.

Fenoli didn’t think a wedding was in the cards for him

Though Fenoli makes his living helping people find the perfect look for their big day on Say Yes to the Dress, he didn’t think a wedding was in his own future.

“I’m the king of bridal. I’ve been doing this bridal for 30 years, and I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me,” he told People.

“And I was OK with that,” he added. “I was like, ‘Honestly I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m just going to be single the rest of my life.’ And then I met Mete.”

A new season of Say Yes to the Dress premieres Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

