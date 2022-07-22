Scarlett Johansson Once Thought She Came Off as a ‘Psycho’ First Meeting Patrick Swayze at the Oscars

Every actor has to start somewhere, and many of them experience some sort of fandom for those they admire most. Scarlett Johansson attended an Oscars party, where she met actor Patrick Swayze. However, she recalled that the meeting didn’t exactly go as she would have hoped. As a result, he looked at her like she was a “psycho.”

Scarlett Johansson was first recognized for ‘Home Alone 3’

Scarlett Johansson | Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Johansson first entered the movie business with 1994’s North and would get recognized for later starring in Home Alone 3. However, the actor wouldn’t start attracting more mainstream attention until 1998’s The Horse Whisperer, where she co-starred with Robert Redford. Johansson’s true break-out role was in Terry Zwigoff’s black comedy Ghost World.

In an interview with Barbara Kligman (via Index Magazine), Johansson explained how Home Alone 3 followed her everywhere. Other kids continued to ask her if she was “that girl” from the poster, which the interviewer found strange.

The actor would continue to expand her career into one of the most significant performers working in Hollywood. Johansson would reach the Oscars one day for both the parties and the awards.

Scarlett Johansson attended the Oscars after party, where she met Patrick Swayze

Index Magazine noted that Johansson attended the Vanity Fair party at the Oscars, where she had the opportunity to meet Swayze. She was absolutely starstruck, but she hoped that the experience would have turned out a bit better.

“I love him,” Johansson said about Swayze. “When I was little, Dirty Dancing was my favorite movie. So when I saw him, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Patrick Swayze!’ He was talking to Terry Zwigoff, and I just butted in and said, ‘Patrick? I. Love. You. I have loved you since Dirty Dancing.’ He said, ‘Wow, that was a long time ago,’ then he gave me this weird look like, ‘Psycho.’

However, Johansson couldn’t stop thinking about how good Swayze looked at the Oscars party. She clearly had a passion for not only starring in movies but watching them as well.

Johansson continued: “He looked really good. Those pants that he wore all through Ghost were pretty tight. I love that movie too. It makes me cry every time. I love cheesy movies. That’s my guilty pleasure. I like Willy Wonka too. That’s probably my favorite movie. I watched Willy Wonka when I was little all the time, but I didn’t realize until recently how absolutely morbid it is.”

She would return to the Oscars as a nominated actor

Congratulations to Scarlett Johansson for being a double #Oscar Nominee for #MarriageStory and #JojoRabbit!



She’s just the 12th actor to earn two #OscarNoms in the same year. Fellow #Oscar nominee Al Pacino did it in 1992 for #ScentOfAWoman and #GlengarryGlenRoss. pic.twitter.com/RZqJyeYq9t — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 13, 2020

Johansson had the opportunity to star in some big projects from a young age, but her career would only grow from there. She ultimately became one of the biggest talents that the Hollywood industry has to offer. Johansson would return to the Oscars but as a nominee rather than a party attendant.

The actor would make a big splash at the 2020 Academy Awards with two nominations. Johansson earned Oscar nominations for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. However, she would lose out to Renée Zellweger for Judy and Laura Dern for Marriage Story, respectively.

Regardless of the Oscars, Johansson proved that she has what it takes to star in both the big blockbusters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and smaller, independent pictures such as Chef.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She’d Rather Her Movies ‘Fail’ Than Be ‘Tepid’