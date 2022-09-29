These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again

If you’re one of the millions of people around the world who watched Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral live on Sept. 19, then you saw several moments that are now banned from being broadcast and therefore will never be seen again.

The ban comes directly from the Palace as part of the deal to have the funeral televised. Here are which touching moments occurred during the service that can no longer be shown.

Members of the royal family outside Westminster Abbey following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral | OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Edward and Sophie crying

There were many emotional moments during the late monarch’s funeral that will now be kept private and won’t be shown in the future. According to The Mirror, that’s because some of those moments felt incredibly personal to the grieving family.

Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle claimed the banned footage includes shots of Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, weeping during the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son and the woman often referred to as the late monarch’s favorite daughter-in-law were seated in the first pew at the church and seen crying at different points during the service. The Countess of Wessex used her fingers as well as tissues to wipe away her tears while Edward used his white military gloves.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, along with Prince Edward’s wife Sophie leaving the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Zara and Princess Eugenie getting very emotional

But that’s not the only footage of family members whipping and dabbing tear-filled eyes that won’t air again.

It’s also been reported that clips of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, and Prince Andrew’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, getting visibly upset during the funeral service won’t be broadcast anymore either.

Both women have shown emotion since their grandmother’s death including when they viewed tributes to the queen left outside Balmoral Castle and became misty-eyed as they read the condolences and well wishes. But clips of them crying at the funeral won’t be seen again.

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince George scratching his nose

Something else that reportedly will not air again is Prince William’s oldest son, Prince George, whipping and scratching his nose. Therefore, don’t expect to see a shot pop up on your screen of the second-in-line to the British throne touching his nose.

Prince George looking somber as he stands next to his sister, Princess Charlotte, following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral | HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Another scene unlikely to be broadcasted again is of the queen’s casket being lowered into the Royal Vault at the end of the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

A private burial for Queen Elizabeth took place after the committal service, however, that was not televised.

