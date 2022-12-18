Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Tease ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Fans Will ‘Get Their Show Back’ [Exclusive]

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies teased that old-school Vanderpump Rules is on the menu in 2023. The newlyweds said Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will be vastly different from last season when restrictions were still hovering over the cast and they hadn’t filmed in more than a year.

“I felt like you guys had Vanderpump Rules and in season 9 was kind of like, what do we do here?” Davies told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during a FanRoom Live event. “And it was definitely a lot of exposure. So hopefully this season the fans also get their show back, which is the group that they’ve watched for nine years or 10 years, come back into the main light and then we can grow together that way. So this season, I definitely took a step back.”

Brock and Scheana explain why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 will be different

Davies was always in the hot seat last season. But Vanderpump Rules Season 10 won’t be another “let’s go after Brock” season. “So this season I definitely got a minor role as opposed to season 9, but also the world opened back up,” he said. “There’s more to do this season, so it’s not so dramatically focused on just personality. Essentially there are more things going on. Whereas in season 9, we had the lockdown, so we had a house party, theme party, theme party. Now we have weddings, we had traveling, we had Vegas, we had girls’ trips.”

Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

“But also I feel like last season was coming off a year and a half of not filming with Covid and all the restrictions,” Shay pointed out. “It was like, ‘Who can we attack?’ Oh, the new guy. It’s always the new person who gets thrown into the lion’s den. There wasn’t a lot of drama going on outside of that. Like Lala (Kent) and I makeup in the very first episode so OK there’s no drama there.”

The ‘Pump Rules’ cast also knows Brock now

Shay also said the Vanderpump Rules cast was still getting to know Davies because they didn’t hang out with their friends as much during the pandemic. “Over the past year, everyone’s gotten to know Brock and there’s just not anything you can hate about Brock,” Shay said. “So I feel like this season there’s not going to be any s***-talking, but we’ll see because you never know until you actually see it.”

“But it’s like, what are you going to say about him?” she asked. “He’s an amazing dad, he’s a great partner and he fights for me. He loves me. Like, what bad are you going to say about him now? He’s caught up on child support.”

“I think it comes it comes in the nature of this business. I don’t know the business. Clearly … season 9,” Davies joked. “But it comes with people’s opinions. I like to walk into a room and make everyone feel comfortable. But when someone walks into a room and they feel kind of like, what’s this guy doing? Because people are so used to negative energy.”

“And so when I come into a room and I just want to have a good time, everyone’s off put a little bit, so I’m not going to change it,” he said. “Hopefully next season, season 11, we start filming. You guys will see more of that. But I just needed to take some more time to understand these friendships because I’ll tell you what, they’re wild.”

Brock says many of the sweeter ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 moments were cut

“I think last season I definitely walked into the lion’s den, but I handled it how I could handle it,” Davies said. “Obviously, through the whole season, it was really funny looking back. As it aired I was like, ‘But what about the good stuff?’ That was the biggest thing because I had so many great moments with (Tom) Schwartz and our relationship took off and then I had a great relationship with Sheana. But then it was like, you don’t have enough time to watch all of those things play out. So obviously naive first season, but I would not handle myself any differently.”

“And then going into this season, I don’t know if it was more of I don’t want to argue with the girls because I get heated very quickly and I need to back off because I’m on there to fight for Sheana,” he said. “If she says, the sky’s red, it’s red and you’re not going to win that argument. And so going into this season, we really just took a backseat.”

He added, “I’m always, always here to support Sheana. It was our wedding season. I’m not front and center this season, just so we’re on the same page. But it was great to kind of just sit back and that’s what the first season should have been for me, which was a lot.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will air in 2023 on Bravo. Check out FanRoom Live for exclusive immersive celebrity events.