Scheana Shay From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drags Stassi Schroeder for Disinviting Friends to Wedding via ‘Mass Email’

After Stassi Schroeder iced out Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor for skipping her Italian Vanderpump Rules wedding at the last minute, Scheana Shay pointed out that Schroeder disinvited her – at the last minute via a mass email.

Cartwright recently revealed that Schroeder was not speaking to her or Taylor after they backed out of the wedding at the last minute. She has said on multiple occasions that her son‘s passport never arrived, plus she had a death in the family. Cartwright said she felt awful about not being able to go, even trying to hop a flight with a friend.

Scheana says her ‘disinvite’ was sent at the last minute

Shay said while Schroeder blasted Cartwright and Taylor for how they handled their part of the wedding, she thinks Schroeder didn’t handle disinviting guests well either.

Stephanie Corneliussen, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright | Brian Baer/Bravo/ NBCU Photo Bank

“I understand when you’ve gotta cut costs,” Shay said on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. “So I understand her doing that. How she did it felt very impersonal to me and I feel like if I were to do that, even if it was a copy and paste text message, I would individually text each person that you love and care about that was invited to your original wedding. To get a screenshot of like a pic stitch like typed out mass email …”

Who did Stassi disinvite to her wedding?

Shay said Tom Sandoval and their friend Jared were uninvited to the wedding. “And when I got [the email], I immediately texted her, and I was like, ‘Hey, I just got your email. Just know I understand. We’re struggling to figure out our own wedding right now.’ So I just wanted her to feel a little better knowing that I understood,” Shay said.

“Because I’m sure she probably got some messages that day that were like, ‘What the f***? I’m not invited?’ Like, blah, blah,” she continued. “So I didn’t want her to feel bad. But then the more I sat on it and the more I looked at it and the more people I talked to who got it and like, it just was so impersonal.”

Shay thinks Schroeder should have put a little more effort into telling friends they were no longer invited to her wedding. “I just think that the people invited to your wedding are the people you’re closest with,” Shay said. “And to not even get a personal message. And it was three weeks before the wedding.”

Scheana also didn’t like how Stassi wrote about Brittany’s pregnancy in her book

Shay and Cartwright were also uncomfortable with how Schroeder took the liberty to write about Cartwright in her Off With My Head memoir. Schroeder wrote about how Cartwright was drinking coffee when she was pregnant but never told Cartwright she was going to include observations in her book.

“No, she didn’t [tell her about being mentioned in the book],” Cartwright recalled. “I got tagged in a couple of things about drinking caffeine and stuff like that. And it was just kind of crazy to me. I didn’t read the book, but people were tagging me. It was like around whenever all of this was going down. I was like, ‘Crap, what is going on?’”

Cartwright revealed, “I would do fake shots and I had a Starbucks and I took a picture of that. I didn’t drink that whole coffee [because I was] trying to throw people off that I’m pregnant. You all knew that I was pregnant but I hadn’t publicly announced it.”

So, “I was kind of shocked to see that too,” Cartwright added. “But, no, I didn’t know anything about that in advance. It all came out all at the same time when they’re mad at me too and I’m just, like, crying my eyes out. I do not like fighting with my friends at all.”

