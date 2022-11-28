‘Schitt’s Creek’: Annie Murphy Revealed How Dan Levy Disguised His Laughter While Filming

There is no shortage of laugh-out-loud moments within the six seasons of Schitt’s Creek. The colorful characters and outlandish situations make for impeccable comedy. But it seems that making the Emmy award-winning show was often just as funny as it is for viewers to watch. In fact, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy were still working overtime to disguise their giggles until the show wrapped. This was especially true when they were in scenes with Catherine O’Hara.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy | Rich Fury/Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara played Moira Rose to perfection in ‘Schitt’s Creek’

In Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara portrayed the Rose matriarch, Moira. Between her impressive vocabulary, over-the-top antics, accent, wardrobe, and flair for the dramatic, Moira is the source of constant laughs. But while the audience, or even some characters, could have small reactions to Moira’s hijinks, Levy and Murphy were often tasked with being straight-faced. After all, they portrayed Moira’s children, David and Alexis, and were thus used to her behavior. More often than not, the actors were pretending to be annoyed by their theatrical mother.

Annie Murphy reveals that she and Dan Levy had a hard time not laughing when O’Hara was performing

While their characters may have been unamused, Murphy and Levy were anything but. The actors were often in awe of watching the Home Alone alum perform. While speaking with Variety, Murphy got candid about what it was like to work with O’Hara on Schitt’s Creek. “There are times when Catherine just goes on a tear,” Murphy explained. “Still, six seasons in, Dan and I are complete s*** at keeping it together because when she goes, it’s amazing.”

Murphy revealed how Dan hid his laughter when filming ‘Schitt’s Creek’

In fact, O’Hara is so comically adept, that both Levy and Murphy had to come up with ways to hide their laughter while filming. However, Murphy admits that Levy has a tell when he’s trying to hide his laughter. “We’ve gotten better at disguising it,” Murphy admitted. “With Dan, if you look closely enough, you’ll see a lot of hands in front of the mouth.”

O’Hara was a joy for the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast to watch

Continuing on, Murphy said she constantly wanted to grab some popcorn and watch O’Hara work. She also explained how good it felt to be constantly fighting giggles. “It’s such a wonderful feeling — maybe not for the [Schitt’s Creek] crew — to not be able to keep a laugh in because you’re watching something so incredible happen in front of you.”

Clearly, the cast of Schitt’s Creek had a ball filming the show. That fun is likely palpable to those who have continued to watch the show year in and year out.