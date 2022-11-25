‘Schitt’s Creek’: Annie Murphy Reveals That There’s a Longer Version of ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ That Plays at Clubs

Annie Murphy may not be a Lamborghini, but her role in Schitt’s Creek certainly made her a Hollywood star. For six seasons, she portrayed Alexis Rose in the popular Canadian TV show. Her performance in the final season even earned her an Emmy. And while Murphy has plenty of memorable moments throughout the series, her performance of “A Little Bit Alexis” is a clear standout.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ alum Annie Murphy | Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In what episode of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ does Annie Murphy perform ‘A Little Bit Alexis?’

Schitt’s Creek fans will recall that Murphy performed “A Little Bit Alexis” in season 5 of the show. In an episode called “The Hospies,” Alexis auditioned for a role in role in the town’s production of Cabaret. Though Moira tries her best to keep her daughter from trying out for the lead, Jocelyn encourages the confident Alexis to audition. The former socialite then gives a disastrous performance of “A Little Bit Alexis,” which is the title track of her eponymous limited reality series.

Murphy wrote the lyrics for Alexis Rose’s song herself

Murphy was actually more involved in “A Little Bit Alexis” than fans might realize. In addition to performing the song, she also wrote the lyrics for the tune. According to the actor, she begged Schitt’s Creek co-creator and showrunner, Dan Levy, to let her write the song. When he agreed, she worked with two of her best friends, who are musicians, to build other elements of the song.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Catherine O’Hara Cried ‘for an Entire Day’ When Filming This Scene

“Even though we knew that it had to be a spoof and not very good, we secretly all wanted to write a banger of a song,” Murphy admitted to Variety. “I wrote the lyrics, and then the other two did the bleeps and bloops and put the melody together. I sent it to Dan and just waited and waited and waited, and he wrote back, ‘I am obsessed.’ We ended up recording the full song. It gets played at clubs now. It’s crazy.”

The full version of ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ is much longer than what Murphy performed on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

While Murphy only performs a bit of “A Little Bit Alexis” on Schitt’s Creek, the full version of the tune is actually over three minutes long. In the full-length version, Alexis refers to herself as everything from a “Prada handbag” to a “naughty elf.” Meanwhile, the beat has enough bass to feel right at home in the midst of a crowded club.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Three Cast Members Thought They’d ‘Never Work Again’

Clearly, Murphy had fun creating and filming “A Little Bit Alexis.” The actor especially enjoyed the experience because she didn’t feel any pressure to be good. She has since gone on to perform a remixed version of the tune on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson herself joined in on the fun also, dubbing herself “a little bit Texas.” It certainly seems that the time and energy that Murphy invested into the humorous song was well worth it.