‘Schitt’s Creek’ Brought the Finale Full Circle With 1 Costume Choice

From the time they found themselves destitute and marooned in the town of Schitt’s Creek, the Rose family proved they were capable of greatness — as long as you didn’t expect them to accomplish that greatness overnight. Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis prospered in the tiny town, despite initially balking at the thought of spending even a night there.

The comedy, which shone for its charming poignancy amid its equally biting humor, showed over time that each member of the Rose family could rise above their circumstances and find happiness, whether together or apart. (But mostly together.) From the premiere to the finale, each character showed a sense of maturity over the course of six seasons. In some cases, as with Alexis (Annie Murphy), the wardrobe choices made from start to finish helped to mark her transformation.

Costumes stole the spotlight on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

L-R: Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy | Pop TV

To say that the wardrobes on Schitt’s Creek played an important role would be the understatement of the series. Johnny (Eugene Levy) donned well-cut but plain suits, noting his staid presence as the family patriarch. Moira (Catherine O’Hara) refused to be separated from her “bebés” — her children, but her collection of wigs that she chooses based on her moods, and often named as if they were literal extensions of her flesh and blood.

David (Dan Levy) boasted an eclectic wardrobe with interesting textiles, fluid style, and a distinct personality that later would land him as the manager and owner of more than one retail space. In early seasons, Alexis is rarely seen without a full glam ensemble. From her perfectly styled hair to her figure-hugging dresses and sky-high heels — regardless of the occasion.

All of the Rose family shows some growth over the series, even Alexis

In the build-up to the Schitt’s Creek finale, the Rose family begins making their rounds to say goodbye to the people who have become meaningful to them during their years in the town. Alexis stops by The Café Tropical where Twyla (Sarah Levy) works to let her look through clothes she’s dumped in a trash bag. Twyla is drawn to a pink cocktail dress, saying it “makes me happy.”

That dress has a history within the show. Buzzfeed points out it’s the dress Alexis is wearing when her family loses everything in the pilot. Apparently, Alexis isn’t ready to part with that particular piece just yet, and she gently tugs it from Twyla’s grip. “Not quite sure how that one got in there, but anything else in there is yours if you want it,” Alexis tells Twyla — before sneakily snagging one last item out of the bag for safekeeping before Twyla can claim it.

Lest we think Alexis is still just as vapid as when the series began, though, she shows a huge moment of growth minutes later in the penultimate episode. Twyla comes by the Rosebud Motel to tell Alexis she’s bought the cafe with some of her lottery winnings. Twyla offers her money for the dresses she took, along with extra as a goodbye gift. In a drastic evolution of character, Alexis turns down the money. “If I’m going to do this on my own, I have to do this on my own,” she tells Twyla.

As Twy is leaving, Alexis calls to her, “Hey, cute dress.” Twyla smiles and twirls in her new sparkly garb, and says sweetly, “Thanks. My friend gave it to me.” Alexis looks pleased as Twyla walks out, showing genuine happiness over making a friend in a town she once despised.

Moira’s wigs and the Schitt’s Creek town sign also mark moments of change in the finale

Alexis isn’t the only one showing how Schitt’s Creek changed them for the better. Though Moira is still deeply attached to her wig collection through the finale — including a show-stopping blonde number that took a month to pull together — she isn’t wearing a wig in her last scene of the series. Instead, she’s entrusting her children (yes, her actual biological children) to ship “the girls” to her later. She still insists the hairpieces are shipped in a “temperature-controlled cargo container.” But it’s a mark of considerable growth that she’s entrusting David and Alexis to handle it on her behalf.

In the finale scene of the show, Johnny takes one final look at the Schitt’s Creek welcome sign. The sign, which once boasted an illustration of generic strangers in a suggestive position, now features the Rose family. Johnny and Moira are in an equally crude position on the sign, mind you. But Johnny seems pleased to have earned his way onto the sign, rather than taken aback as he was when he first moved into town. Among others, it’s a full-circle moment that leaves the viewer with a warm, fuzzy feeling for the iconic universe the series created.