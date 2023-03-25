‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Wants a Career Like Tom Hanks’

It’s safe to say that Annie Murphy was in a bad way just before she joined the Schitt’s Creek cast. She hadn’t worked in years, had completely blown a big audition, and had just a few dollars to her name. To make matters worse, she was dealing with the emotional trauma of her house burning down. The actor was seriously considering calling it quits when fate stepped in and dealt her a lucky hand. Playing Alexis Rose has completely changed the course of Murphy’s life. But what’s next for the actor? Hopefully, a career that resembles that of Tom Hanks’.

Annie Murphy’s career took off when she was cast as Alexis Rose in ‘Schitt’s Creek’

While Schitt’s Creek was doing very well in Canada, Murphy really became a household name when Netflix acquired the show for streaming. Suddenly, millions were praising Murphy for the spoiled-yet-sweet socialite. And when Murphy won an Emmy for her portrayal of Alexis in the show’s final season, more people than ever before were curious about what was next for her career.

Why the actor wants a career like Tom Hanks’

But just what does Murphy envision for her career going forward? While speaking with Variety, the actor admitted that she hopes her acting work continues to be eclectic in nature. When asked what she wished her career would look like, she named a famous Hollywood veteran. “Like Tom Hanks’s career!” she declared. “I’d love to do a period piece or a scrappy indie. I would love to write, I’d love to do voice work. I really would like to experience as many different genres[ as] I can, and I’d love to do theater again — Broadway or Off Broadway.“

Thus far, Murphy seems to be sticking to her goal. Since wrapping Schitt’s Creek, she’s starred in dark comedies like Kevin Can F**k Himself and comedy-dramas like Russian Doll. In addition to that, Murphy also has two projects where she’ll get to show off her voice-acting abilities. Fans should also look out for the actor in the upcoming sci-fi film, Fingernails, from Apple.

The actor prioritizes one thing above all others

While Murphy’s career goals may be varied, there’s one constant that she champions above else. That constant is the quality of the project. “I really have been spoiled, in the sense that Schitt’s Creek is really good quality,” the actor explained. “I want to keep doing really good quality things. It’s been tricky because there are a lot of shitty things out there. Five years ago, I would have been jumping at the chance to do auditions that have been coming my way. I have to be — not snotty about what I do next — but a little bit choosy because I wanted to be the right thing. I have to be thoughtful about what comes next.” Clearly, Murphy has a strong vision for the way she wants to navigate her career. We’re sure her fans are looking forward to her future work.