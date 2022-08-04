Scott Baio’s 2004 Movie Has Critics Saying the Same Thing

Scott Baio hasn’t had the best few years, given the allegations that have come to light about his past misconduct. With all these, it’s easy to overlook that Baio was one of the most talented actors of the 1980s, 1990s, and to an extent, the 2000s. Baio starred in several hit projects throughout this career, but one 2004 movie has critics saying the same thing.

Scott Baio found fame with ‘Happy Days’

Scott Baio’s first acting gig came in 1976 when he appeared as the eponymous character in Bugsy Malone alongside Jodie Foster. He then landed a part to play Chachi Arcola in the critically acclaimed sitcom Happy Days in 1977. His role in the sitcom helped elevate him to unimaginable stardom and gave him the heartthrob status. All the attention almost got him fired as he began slacking off.

Fortunately, Baio never lost his job and even landed his own spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi, starring alongside Erin Moran. The series lasted for 17 episodes before its cancellation in 1983, but by then, Baio had already established himself as a household name.

He appeared in The Boy Who Drank Too Much, Senior Tip, Zapped, and even recorded an album for RCA. In 1984, Baio landed a role in Charles in Charge and held on to it until 1990. The 1990s saw the actor appear in several TV programs, including Look Who’s Talking, Baby Talk, Diagnosis: Murder, Full House, The Nanny, and Mixed Blessings.

Baio did a few independent films at the turn of the century, including The Bread, My Sweet, Face to Face, and Very Mean Men. In 2005, Baio joined his Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler in Arrested Development, playing a serious but overpaid lawyer. In 2007 he had a few stints in reality shows, including Confessions of a Teen Idol, Scott Baio Is 45… And Single and Scott Baio Is 46…And Pregnant.

A 2004 Scott Baio movie has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

In 2004, Scott Baio appeared in Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2. The movie follows four infants who can communicate with one another through baby talk. They also know a lot of information and are privy to a scheme by a media mogul who kidnaps kids everywhere.

The babies are helped by a super-baby called Kahuna, who thwarts the entrepreneur’s plans of brainwashing the world into watching TV for the rest of their lives. The movie was widely panned by critics and audiences alike. It also did terribly at the box office, earning a measly $9.4 million against a $20 million budget.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a 0% critical score and a 24% audience score. Tim Brayton of Alternate Ending called the flick “One of the vilest films of the 2000s.” Top Critic Ellen Fox of Chicago Tribune said parents needed to protect their children from the movie.

Christopher Borrelli of Toledo Blade said, “I found this all profoundly disturbing,” while Common Sense Media Editors said, “These babies need a time out.” Tom Meek of the Boston Phoenix asked, “Is there really a market of children out there that will find this funny or entertaining?”

Other movies with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

The 2006 horror/ thriller The Disappointments Room had critics disappointed with the consensus saying, “The Disappointments Room lives down to its title with a thriller that presumably left its stars filled with regret and threatens to do the same for audiences.”

Critics called the 1988 sci-fi film Mac and Me “a pale imitation of ET,” and a “thinly veiled feature-length commercial for McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.”

Elle Fanning’s talent and charisma couldn’t save The Nutcracker in 3D from its 0% score, and bad critical reviews formed a consensus that it was “misguided, misconceived and misbegotten.”

Others, as per Newsweek, include London Fields, The Ridiculous 6, and Dark Crimes.

