‘Scream VI’ Movie Review: The Ghostface Legacy Talks Itself in Circles

Scream VI takes a sixth stab at the self-aware slasher franchise that all came from the mind of Kevin Williamson, originally put on the screen by Wes Craven in 1996. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return after their previous effort. Scream VI takes the violence up a notch, but it falls short of expectations.

‘Scream VI’ makes the move to New York City

Ghostface | Paramount Pictures

A year after the events of 2022’s Scream, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) narrowly survived Ghostface’s streak of terror. They moved from their hometown of Woodsboro to New York City in search of a better life. Tara is now a college student, maintaining her close friendships with other survivors, Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown).

However, the group’s greatest fear followed them into the big city. Brutal Ghostface killings suddenly start taking place, putting Sam and Tara at the center of these crimes. They will have to work together along with new faces to ensure that they don’t become the next victims.

Family, sisterhood, and learning to let go

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick’s Scream VI screenplay goes back to the basics when it comes to the franchise’s formula. The opening sequence doesn’t hold back, setting ferocious events into motion that progressively place Sam and Tara in the crosshairs of Ghostface and law enforcement investigating the case. The sequel to the 2022 requel maintains a meta flow, doubling down on franchise rules that the characters use to try and discover the identity of the newest Ghostface.

Scream VI digs its heels into the trauma that its characters incurred as a result of the Woodsboro events. However, they’re all dealing with the hardship in different ways. Sam attends therapy sessions, feeling like a total outcast, weighed down with guilt. She has trust issues that extend into her overprotective behavior toward Tara, who’s now an adult with her own fight inside her.

The events of Woodsboro made Sam an infamous figure, unable to escape true crime aficionados. The Scream franchise always instilled LGBTQ+ themes, and the sixth installment is no different. Sam and Tara are pushed to the borders of society, unable to trust anybody, turning to a chosen family. But, in this world, they can’t even put their faith in their closest friends, as the killer could be anyone.

‘Scream VI’ lacks the sharp cleverness of its earlier entries

L-R: Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter and Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter | Paramount Pictures

Scream VI further establishes its Woodsboro newcomers as the new ensemble packed with personality. Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott remain legacy characters, but their narratives are interwoven with these new young adults representing a new generation. There are a lot of Easter eggs dropped about, seeking a sort of heaven to the Scream megafan.

This time around, Ghostface takes a more brazen approach to kill their victims, echoing public slaughters of the past. It’s the most brutal installment in the franchise yet, unafraid to show sheer barbarity. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett find their footing with a select few tension-filled New York City horror set pieces. There are some satisfying kills along the way that will leave longtime fans cheering.

However, Campbell’s absence is felt. She rightfully refused to return to the sequel as a result of an inadequate financial offer. The story tries to explain her away, but it’s a miss. The story hits a particularly sour note in its third act that it simply isn’t able to recover from, relying on an underwhelming reveal.

Similar to its predecessor, this sequel doesn’t find a particularly innovative way to introduce modern horror influences into its storytelling. It’s a step up from the fifth entry, but it could be so much more. Scream VI cranks up the gore, but it lacks the sharp, clever nature of some of the earlier entries. It’s an echo chamber of nostalgia that doesn’t push itself forward.

Scream VI slashes into theaters on March 10.