Sean Connery Once Revealed He Was Put off by how ‘High-Tech’ the James Bond Character Became

As many know, James Bond actor Sean Connery achieved A-List status by portraying the MI6 agent for the first time.

As much as Connery appreciated the role, there were some aspects of the Bond character Connery found off-putting. One of those aspects was how high-tech the spy became overtime.

Sean Connery once revealed what he thought made his first James Bond film special

Connery has played Bond seven times in his long and historic career. But his legacy as the 007 agent officially started in 1962 when he starred in the Bond movie Dr. No. The film’s success not only allowed for sequels, but spawned an entire franchise that’s still alive to this day.

According to IndieWire, The Rock star gave his theory as to why Dr. No was such a huge hit when it came out.

“It was refreshing and had a certain kind of style, although it didn’t cost anything because we only had a million to make the picture,” Connery said.

He also felt that the film’s humor played a role in James Bond’s massive success.

“Well, I took it seriously on one level, which was one had to be menacing, one had to be strong enough to do all this stuff,” he said. “Or seem old enough to do it. And the humor was one element that was missing from the books of Fleming himself.”

Sean Connery was put off by how high-tech James Bond became

Connery has sometimes had a love/hate relationship with his time as James Bond. Although he’s acknowledged how significant the part of Bond was for his career, there were aspects of the franchise he grew tired of. Over the years, James Bond had access to gadgets and weaponry that was a bit too much for Connery’s tastes. It was one of the features he criticized Pierce Brosnan’s own Bond films for.

“I thought Pierce Brosnan did a good job. They’ll still be doing Bond in another 10 years, I assume. They’ll find another actor, and they will find other stories. They’re still very much into the high-tech stuff, which put me off the series to begin with,” Brosnan once said in an interview with The Morning Call.

Likewise, Connery also explained this new direction for Bond partially drove him away from Bond in the first place. In a 2005 interview with Today, Connery shared he left the franchise “because I got really fed up with the space stuff and special effects. I just found it getting more and more influential in the movies.”

Sean Connery wouldn’t have minded coming back to the James Bond franchise as a villain

Even in his older years, Connery would’ve entertained the idea of returning to the James Bond franchise. Only this time the late actor would be playing a character going up against James Bond rather than being Bond himself. But Connery thought he’d be too expensive to be hired as a bad guy.

“I wouldn’t mind coming back as a Bond villain. But I don’t think they would pay me enough,” Connery once told My Weekly (via Digital Spy). “They don’t pay the money for other parts, only for the Bond character, although that wasn’t the case when I was doing it.”

