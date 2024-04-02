Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is in the spotlight after Homeland Security raided two properties. Now, fans of his work are keeping a close eye on what happens next — and they’re looking back at recent interviews. Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert discussed Combs’ recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Here’s what he said about Combs’ “grandiose gestures.”

A body language expert discussed Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ gestures on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2023 to talk about his life, relationships, business, and status as one of the biggest stars in the music industry. Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert, Darren Stanton, is now reviewing that interview in light of the Homeland Security raid on two of Combs’ properties in March 2024.

Stanton said that Combs “builds rapport very easily with people,” which is one of the first aspects of the interview he noticed. “He’s such a loud, outgoing extrovert; a real showman,” he said, as seen on Instagram.

Stanton said Jimmy Kimmel and Combs appear to be friends outside the talk show. “And we know this because, basically, there was lots of eye contact, lots of genuine sort of smiles, reciprocated smiles with each other, lots of sort of body language that was matching each other,” he said.

Combs also loves “to be the center of attention,” which Stanton noticed. “When he came out, one of the things that he did was that he created lots of space around his body,” the expert continued. “So, we know that the more space that someone creates, like putting their hands out, their arms out, hands on hips, we know that internally, they’re supremely confident. In their own mind, they’re creating this genre around themselves that they are really, really important.”

Stanton described the “grandiose gestures” Combs made while talking to Kimmel. “One of the other things I noticed is that when Sean sat down in the chair, he put his hands on the arms of the chair,” Stanton explained. “Now, this was a really what we call grandiose gesture. This is something that you might see a king do.”

“Therefore, the more space he creates, just like he did when he walked onto the set of the show, you’ll notice that he sits back, his shoulders are upright, his posture is straight, his hands are on his throne. It’s Sean time,” Stanton added.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs didn’t seem to like this question about Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and Jimmy Kimmel | Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert, Darren Stanton, noticed Sean “P. Diddy” Combs appeared to talk genuinely well with Jimmy Kimmel. However, there’s one moment fans may have noticed seemed off between the host and the superstar.

“Speaking of love, I saw a guy on the internet the other day,” Kimmel said. “He said he used to be your security guard who said that when you were dating J. Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?”

Combs stopped talking for a second as the audience laughed, and he looked upset. However, he changed his attitude with his response. “This show’s gotten crazier since the last time. No!” he laughed. “You really heard that?”

What are the current claims against the hip-hop mogul?

In March 2024, two of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ properties, one in Los Angeles and the other in Miami, were raided by Homeland Security. Combs recently faced sexual assault allegations from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. Jones filed a lawsuit alleging Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him. Combs’ attorney says the allegations are false.

Before Jones’ lawsuit, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him claiming he sexually abused her. They settled the lawsuit a day after she filed.

In December 2023, another lawsuit was filed against Combs claiming he sexually abused and trafficked another woman identified as “Jane Doe.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

