Before Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' homes were raided, he threw wild parties in Ibiza. Here's what an insider said about the lavish gatherings.

Hip-hop fans know Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as one of the biggest names in the music industry. However, the mogul is under a microscope after Homeland Security raided two of his homes, as Combs faces lawsuits alleging sexual assault and abuse. Recently, an inside discussed Combs’ parties in Ibiza, which included chocolate body paint, his personal “sex bag,” and a lot of celebrities.

An insider provided intimate details about Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ parties in Ibiza

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs loved to party, and many celebrities spent time at Combs’ homes through the years. An insider at Combs’ parties in Spanish island Ibiza spoke to The Sun about what they witnessed.

“No expense was spared,” the source shared. “This was the last word in hedonism. We were approached by one of his PAs, Dia, and did everything for them from the moment they touched down on the island. That included cars, tables at clubs, yachts, security, and DJs, and some guests for his parties. There were a lot of glamorous women there — young girls but not underage, which we wouldn’t have stood for.”

The insider added that one party had partygoers in “various states of undress,” and part of their responsibility was for the party to “run smoothly.”

“Ibiza is the place in Europe to party hard,” the source added, noting that Diddy had a “sex bag” he packed for the trip. The bag included sex toys and lubricants. “But Diddy’s parties were truly something else,” they continued. “I remember one time being sent out in the early hours to buy chocolate body paint.”

Diddy had a drink of choice, of course — he liked Ciroc vodka. “He was very particular about his drinks,” the source continued. “He was always dressed immaculately, too.”

The insider added that Combs’ long-term girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, was often present for the parties in Ibiza, but she looked unhappy and stayed out of sight.

These celebrities partied with P. Diddy in the past

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs at his 50th birthday bash | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is known for his wild parties, and many celebrities have visited his homes to party with him. Stevie J is a good friend of Combs, and he posted footage from a “real Diddy party” to Instagram. The party is from Combs’ 50th birthday bash in Beverly Hills in 2019.

So, who did Combs add to the guest list? TMZ lists Kobe Bryant, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Big Sean, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Kevin Hart, and Machine Gun Kelly as just a few celebrities invited to the event. Combs also sustained a close relationship with Ashton Kutcher, and the two often partied together.

Several celebrities on Instagram commented on the post, including film producer Tony Dofat. “Yea, I don’t know about these other parties that everyone is talking about,” he commented with a shrug emoji.

A neighbor said the hip-hop mogul had ‘a lot of girls’ over to party

Homeland Security raided two of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ homes in March 2024 — one in Los Angeles, and the other in Miami. Ryan Mendelsohn, 20, lived near Combs’ LA property. Mendelsohn told reporters he used to witness parties at the residence, with people outside the home at 6 a.m.

“I drive by a lot, and I see that — a lot of girls, maybe five or six girls outside, some leaving, some not, some going in,” he said, according to NBC. Mendelsohn added that he saw Black Chevy Suburban SUVs at the home.

“I never thought anything of it,” the neighbor noted. “But now, it’s crazy.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.