See Anne Heche in These 6 Movies and TV Shows Streaming Right Now

Before sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a fiery car crash, actor Anne Heche had a decades-long career in Hollywood. The Emmy-Award winner appeared in various TV shows and movies over the years, many of which are available to stream.

1. Anne Heche movie: ‘Donnie Brasco’

This 1997 mob movie is perhaps one of Heche’s most well-known roles, if not her most recognizable. In it, she plays Maggie Pistone, wife to FBI agent Joe Pistone (Johnny Depp) as he goes undercover to infiltrate the mob.

Heche’s Donnie Brasco co-stars include Al Pacino and Paul Giamatti, among others. The R-rated movie, directed by Mike Newell, earned an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay.

At the time of writing, Donnie Brasco is available to stream on Netflix.

2. Anne Heche TV show: ‘Everwood’

Want to see Heche in a movie or TV show with fewer guns and less violence than Donnie Brasco? Catch her in Everwood, a WB drama of the early aughts.

According to Heche’s IMDb credits, she appeared in 10 episodes of the series between 2004 and 2005. She played Amanda Hayes, the wife of a paralyzed stroke victim, who takes an interest in Treat Williams’ character, Dr. Andy Brown.

Everwood Seasons 1 – 4 are streaming on HBO Max.

3. Anne Heche TV show: ‘Chicago P.D.’

Heche movies and TV shows continue with Chicago P.D. The actor took on a major recurring role when she joined the cast in season 6 as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan. She made her Chicago P.D. debut in the season premiere and remained on the program for 11 episodes, exiting the show by the start of season 7.

See Heche in Chicago P.D. by streaming the series on Peacock, Hulu, or the NBC app.

4. Anne Heche movie: ‘Catfight’

Heche stars opposite Killing Eve alum Sandra Oh in 2017’s Catfight. She and Oh play college friends who reconnect years later only to find they’ve ended up in very different places. They cross paths at a cocktail party and come to blows in an incident that changes their lives.

“I don’t think Sandra will like working with anybody else as much as me from here on out,” Heche joked in a 2017 Indie Wire when asked about working with the Grey’s Anatomy veteran.

At the time of writing, Catfight is streaming on Netflix.

5. Anne Heche TV show: ‘All Rise’

Anne Heche and Louis Herthum on ‘All Rise’ | Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images

To see some of Heche’s more current work, watch her in the legal drama, All Rise. She plays Corrine Cuthbert, a trial attorney who has a history of defending officers accused of violent crimes.

According to IMDb, Heche can be seen in five episodes of the series between 2021 and 2022. The most recent being the All Rise Season 3 premiere.

At the time of writing, All Rise is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

6. Anne Heche TV show: ‘Hung’

See Heche in HBO’s Hung, a comedy that follows struggling basketball coach, Ray Drecker (Thomas Jane), as he resorts to prostitution. Heche plays Drecker’s ex-wife, Jessica Haxon, in all 30 episodes of the series.

Watch Hung on HBO Max.

RELATED: What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?