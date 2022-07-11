‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Dannielle and Garrick Hit Another Stumbling Block With Roberta After Her K-1 Visa Is Approved

TL;DR:

Lea has ended her relationship with Dannielle and Garrick on Seeking Sister Wife.

Roberta, the pair’s Brazilian sister wife, has been approved for her fiancée visa.

Dannielle and Garrick are concerned that Roberta doesn’t seem committed to moving to the U.S. right now.

Will Dannielle and Garrick ever succeed in their attempts to live a plural lifestyle? The pair, who appear on the TLC series Seeking Sister Wife, have been working for years to bring their potential sister wife Roberta from Brazil to the U.S. But now that Roberta’s fiancée visa has finally been approved, she seems less-than-eager to move to America. Meanwhile. Dannielle and Garrick’s efforts to forge a new relationship with a woman named Lea have sputtered.

Lea calls things off with Dannielle and Garrick on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

In Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Dannielle and Garrick considered embarking on a new relationship with a woman from California named Lea. At first, things seemed promising. Lea clicked with the Colorado couple. Plus, she wasn’t new to plural relationships.

But the situation soon got complicated. Dannielle and Garrick’s Brazilian sister-wife Roberta wasn’t too keen on Lea joining the family. Then Lea grew concerned that Dannielle was “gatekeeping” her relationship with Garrick.

In a teaser for the July 11 episode of Seeking Sister Wife (via Twitter), Lea breaks things off with Dannielle and Garrick. It’s been a few months since their visit to California, and communication has “dwindled,” Garrick says. Finally, Lea reaches out and tells them she isn’t interested in moving forward.

“There were just too many dealbreakers for me,” she tells them in a phone call. “It’s just best for us to go our separate ways.”

Roberta’s K-1 visa has been approved

While things did not work out with Lea, the Merrifields still have their relationship with Roberta. But things aren’t going as smoothly as they would like in that department.

“Now that Lea’s not in the picture, I definitely know that I need to focus my attention and time with Roberta to work on getting her here,” Garrick says.

Though Bert’s K-1 fiancée visa has finally been approved after years of waiting, a new hurdle has emerged. She needs to physically pick up her visa and passport from a lawyer, but she hasn’t done that yet.

“Our immigration lawyers made it very clear that she can’t wait until the last minute because of travel, flights are limited,” Dannielle says. “So she only has a short period of time to get here.”

Dannielle and Garrick wonder what’s going on with Roberta

With the clock ticking, Dannielle and Garrick are left to wonder why Roberta hasn’t picked up the documents that will allow her to travel to the U.S. and marry Garrick.

“It can’t be that hard, you know what I mean,” Garrick says to Dannielle in the Seeking Sister Wife teaser.

“Getting Roberta here, it’s been a really long process,” he adds in an interview segment. “Way longer than we expected.”

Dannielle acknowledged that things had been challenging for Roberta over the past year. She’d caught COVID-19 and her mother had a variety of health problems. Even keeping in touch has been difficult due to poor internet and cell service.

“I know Roberta means well and I know she loves us,” Garrick says. “But sometimes it’s just challenging not knowing what’s going on.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

