‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Stunned Dannielle and Garrick Haven’t Learned Their Lesson After Roberta Scammed Them

Seeking Sister Wife stars Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield’s relationship with Roberta is over. But the Colorado couple hasn’t given up on their dreams of living a plural lifestyle. Despite a painful and unexpected breakup with Roberta in the season finale of the TLC series, the pair revealed that they’ve already started a new relationship with another potential sister wife. Many of the show’s fans were stunned that they don’t seem to have learned anything from their experience with Roberta.

Roberta dumped Dannielle and Garrick in the season finale

Dannielle and Garrick spent more than three years courting Roberta, a Brazilian woman they met on a polygamist dating site. But their relationship blew up in a major way in the show’s season 4 finale, which aired September 5.

Over the years, the Merrifields have taken some huge steps to bring Roberta into their lives. Dannielle divorced her husband so that Roberta could come to the U.S. on a K-1 fiancé visa and marry Garrick. They also built a new, large house for their growing family and sent Roberta money every month to cover her living expenses.

But in the end, all those efforts came to nothing. Though Roberta’s visa was finally approved earlier this season, she was hesitant to make plans to come to the U.S. because her mother was ill. She was also upset that Garrick and Dannielle had begun pursuing another relationship with a woman named Lea as they waited for Bert to arrive. (Lea ultimately called things off with the couple.) After an emergency visit to Brazil, Dannielle and Garrick booked a flight for Roberta to come to the U.S. But the day she was supposed to arrive they received a text from her saying she wasn’t coming – ever.

The ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ stars think they’ve been scammed

Roberta’s decision to end the relationship hit Dannielle particularly hard.

“I don’t understand. She said she was my sister! … She never loved me,” she said as she broke down upon hearing the news.

“I’m so hurt, and I’m so angry at the same time,” she later said. “I got divorced for her and she won’t even come here?”

Roberta’s betrayal was both emotional and financial. Just one day before Roberta was set to leave Brazil, Dannielle and Garrick had sent her nearly $10,000. That was on top of large sums of cash they’d been giving her every month for the past few years.

“After the money cleared her bank account, the next morning is when I got the message that she wasn’t coming,” Garrick said.

“It’s like she plotted this the whole time,” he said to Dannielle.

Dannielle and Garrick’s family believe Roberta was a scammer, which the couple seems to have accepted. It now seems that Roberta may never have intended to marry Garrick and that she was just using them for money. Once she could no longer delay the marriage, she ghosted them.

The Merrifields have a new girlfriend, and fans are stunned

Roberta’s betrayal seems to be a sign that the Merrifields should rethink their plans to live a plural lifestyle. But Dannielle and Garrick are more committed than ever to finding another wife to join their family. In fact, they’ve already connected with a woman from Brazil and have made plans to meet up with her in Mexico, just like they did with Roberta.

Many Seeking Sister Wife fans were shaking their heads after learning that the Merrifields were jumping into another relationship with a woman who lives abroad. The couple was setting themselves up to make another expensive mistake, they thought.

“They have another Brazilian lined up again and are meeting her in Mexico just like they did Roberta,” one person commented on Instagram. “The only woman that would sign up for this bullsh*t is going to be one in a horrible situation that will use them for a better life.”

“Just that going back to the exact same kinda hardship seems so dumb,” another wrote. “Visas, international trips, a high number of scammers.”

“They just went to do it all over again with another Brazilian woman,” one person observed. “I don’t feel all that bad for them. Some people just like walking hard paths.”

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 is not streaming on discovery+.

