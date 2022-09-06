‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Some Fans Suspect Dannielle Sabotaged Garrick’s Relationship With Roberta

Did Dannielle from Seeking Sister Wife finally get what she wanted? In the September 5 finale of the TLC series, she and her husband Garrick were devastated when their potential sister wife Roberta dumped them via text. But some of the show’s fans believe Dannielle might not have been as upset about the breakup as she appeared to be. They suspect that she was never really on board with the idea of her husband taking a second wife and took steps to sabotage his relationship with Bert.

Roberta breaks up with Garrick and Dannielle on the ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ season finale

Garrick and Dannielle met Roberta on a polygamist dating site and have spent years pursuing a relationship with their potential sister wife. Dannielle even divorced Garrick so that he could marry Bert and she could move permanently from Brazil to the United States.

In the latest season of Seeking Sister Wife, it seemed that Garrick and Dannielle’s dream of becoming a polygamist family was within reach. Bert’s K-1 fiancé visa had been approved, which meant she could finally come to Colorado and start her life with the Merrifields. But she began to stall, which led Garrick and Dannielle to travel to Brazil to find out what was wrong.

After their visit to Rio, Dannielle and Garrick thought they had worked out their issues with Bert, who was upset that the pair had begun pursuing a woman named Lea while they waited for her visa to come through. (Lea broke up with Dannielle and Garrick earlier this season.) The pair returned home to Colorado to prepare for Bert’s arrival. Then, they received a devastating text. Bert couldn’t get over Garrick’s involvement with Lea, so she was ending the relationship.

Dannielle claims to be upset by Bert’s decision, but fans think she’s not being honest

Dannielle was stunned by Bert’s decision to break up with her and Garrick after three years.

“I don’t understand. She said she was my sister!” she cried, adding, “She lied. She never loved me.”

But Dannielle’s meltdown raised the eyebrows of some Seeking Sister Wife viewers. They couldn’t understand why she seemed more hurt by the situation than Garrick, especially given that she’s struggled in the past with her husband’s desire to live a plural lifestyle.

Some thought Dannielle’s reaction was a sign she was starved for affection and needed more supportive women in her life. But others suspected it was all an act, and that Dannielle had gotten what she wanted.

“Danielle crying with few tears …. um, I think she is thrilled,” one person commented on Instagram. “Danielle doesn’t want this life,” they added.

Others theorized that Dannielle had pushed Garrick to pursue Lea because she knew it would upset Bert and potentially drive her away.

“Danielle knew Bert was trying to have him for herself,” one person wrote. “So Danielle purposeful[ly] pushed for another wife because she knew what her true intentions were.”

“She literally sabotaged that 3rd wife / gf bc she knew Bert wouldn’t like it!” another commented.

Garrick and Dannielle say they were scammed by Bert

As the dust settled following the bombshell text, Garrick and Dannielle confronted the reality of their relationship with Bert. Garrick explained that shortly before Bert was supposed to fly to the U.S., he sent her nearly $10,000. After she received the money, she dumped him and Dannielle. The couple had also been sending Bert money every month for living expenses for her and her mother. They also built a new home that could accommodate a larger family.

“Was she just using me for money the whole time?” Dannielle wondered.

“For over three years now, we had sent her quite a large sum of money a month. It was thousands of dollars. Definitely thousands and thousands,” she added.

While Dannielle and Garrick’s relationship with Bert is dead, the couple hasn’t given up on polygamy. They revealed that they’ve recently started dating another woman from Brazil and have plans to meet up with her in Mexico – just like they did with Bert.

