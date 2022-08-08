‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Jennifer and Nick Davis Expecting Their First Baby Together

TL;DR:

Jennifer and Nick Davis of Seeking Sister Wife are expecting their first baby.

Jennifer’s sister wife April says she’s excited to be a mom again.

Nick wonders if potential sister wife Danielle is ready to become part of a family with a new baby.

The Davis family is growing. Jennifer Davis of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife and her husband Nick Davis are expecting their first child. While they and their sister wife April are thrilled that their family is growing, Nick wonders how potential sister wife Danielle will respond to the changing family dynamics.

The Davis family shared their big news in a clip from the August 8 episode of Seeking Sister Wife (via Twitter).

“We’re pregnant!” Jennifer announced in the teaser, adding that she’s expecting a baby girl.

“Jennifer’s expecting,” Nick added. “We’ve got a bun in the oven.”

“This is my first biological child,” he went on to say. “I’m hoping I’m going to be someone she can be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible.”

In a tearful confessional, Jennifer’s sister wife April said she is “excited to be a mom to a little baby again. I’m very excited to be able to do this with you guys. It’s just like me having a baby right now too.”

The ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ stars wonder how a new baby will change their family’s dynamic

With a little one on the way, the Davis family wasted no time in preparing for her arrival. Nick, Jennifer, and April headed to the store to shop for essentials for their newest family member. Potential sister wife Danielle also joined them on the excursion.

“When we found out I was pregnant, we told [Danielle] as soon as we could because it’s going to be a huge step. Just so she knows she’s solid and that we want her to fully experience this and feel just as a mother, just as a part of this as April and myself,” Jennifer shared.

The Davises are making every effort to ensure Danielle feels included, but Nick does have some concerns about how Jennifer’s pregnancy might affect the family’s dynamic.

“There’s a lot about what’s taking place now that has me a little apprehensive about how Danielle is going to adjust to it,” he said. “I’m not sure where she’s at in her life now if she’s ready to make those sorts of changes and adjustments that are going to be kind of forced upon her.”

Danielle says parenting with Jennifer, April, and Nick will be ‘really special’

While Nick has some concerns about how the baby will change his family’s dynamic, Danielle doesn’t seem worried.

“There’s going to be so much love and support for one child,” she told Jennifer as they shopped for baby items. “To be able to do that with you guys is really special.”

New episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

