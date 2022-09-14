‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Seeking Sister Wife has changed a lot since it premiered in 2018. The first season of the TLC reality series featured just three families who were committed to living a plural lifestyle. Two of the families were fundamentalist Mormons, unlike in later seasons, which mostly focused on secular or Christian people embracing polygamy.

The Brineys, the Alldredges, and the Snowdens were all at different points in their journeys as polygamous families, and each encountered challenges along the way. Have any of them managed to stay together for the long haul? Here’s what the Seeking Sister Wife Season 1 cast members have been up to since filming wrapped.

April left the Briney family while filming ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 2

Seeking Sister Wife viewers met Drew Briney and his three wives during the show’s first season. Unlike some families on the show, who are relatively new to polygamy, the Brineys, who were fundamentalist Mormons, had long lived a plural lifestyle. Drew was legally married to April and spiritually married to Auralee and Angela. Together, the family had more than a dozen children.

Unfortunately, things fell apart for the Brineys after they appeared on Seeking Sister Wife Season 1. TLC originally intended to feature the family in season 2, but they were removed from the cast at the last minute after April left the family, taking her and Drew’s children with her.

“Originally we were going to be but TLC pulled us at the last minute – literally a month before the season premiere,” the Brineys (minus April) shared on their now-defunct family blog. “We filmed the whole season, but no one could have guessed the traumatic experience our family would have and try to recover from while filming season 2 … our story was simply too heavy, with too much controversy and we don’t blame them.”

The Brineys no longer update their website, though both Drew and April, who have not reunited, occasionally share updates on their lives on their personal Instagram accounts.

The Alldredge family found a third sister wife, but the marriage didn’t last

When Seeking Sister Wife viewers met Jeff Alldredge and his wives Vanessa and Sharis, they were in the process of attempting to bring another wife into their family. In season 1, the fundamentalist Mormons pursued a relationship with a woman named Melina, which ultimately did not work out.

The Alldredges returned for season 2, but their efforts to court a woman named Jennifer also fizzled. (She faked her own death to get out of dating them.) The family did not appear in Seeking Sister Wife Season 3. In a 2021 Facebook update, Sharis – who’d recently had a baby – said they weren’t sure why they weren’t invited to return. “But we’re OK with it,” she wrote. “The direction much of the show is taking this season and the direction our family is heading in aren’t really compatible.”

Since leaving the show, the Alldredges have continued to share occasional updates on Facebook. In July 2020, they revealed that a new sister wife named Donna had joined the family. However, that marriage was short-lived. In June 2021, they announced they’d ended things with Donna.

“It’s hard to know how to even begin a post like this. I’ve wracked my brain for a long time trying to find the right words. And even though I don’t feel any closer to finding them, it’s time,” read the post. “Our marriage with Donna is over. We have been physically separated since November and the decision to end the marriage finalized in April. There are reasons why we chose to end things, but we don’t feel the need to share the details at this time.”

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden broke up after their time on the show

The Snowdens were the third family (and only non-Mormons) featured in Seeking Sister Wife Season 1. Dimitri and Ashley Snowden were searching for another woman to join their marriage. But despite several relationships – and two marriages – the Snowdens never managed to make a plural lifestyle work for them. Though they married a woman named Vanessa in season 2, she left the family soon after the season aired. In season 3, they pursued relationships with two women, Tayler and Chrissy, but those failed as well. Though Chrissy married Dimitri in the season 3 finale, she soon left the family, claiming that Dimitri was abusive.

As the Snowdens faced backlash following the abuse allegations, Ashley dropped another bombshell. She had also left Dimitri.

“I’m single and grateful for life,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post from July 2021. Since then, Ashely has continued to chronicle her life on social media, while Dimitri has gone quiet. Unsurprisingly, the Snowdens didn’t appear in Seeking Sister Wife Season 4. However, viewers may see Chrissy again. She is rumored to be dating Marcus Epps, who joined the show’s cast in its fourth season, along with his wives Taryn and India.

