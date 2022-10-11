Where You’ve Seen Andrew Leeds, Who Plays Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient,’ Before
Andrew Leeds stars in FX’s Hulu series The Patient alongside Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Leeds plays Alan Strauss’ (Carell) estranged son, Ezra, but many fans feel like the actor looks familiar. Here are the other TV shows, movies, and shorts you may have seen that Leeds had a role in.
Andrew Leeds in ‘The Patient’
The Patient follows Dr. Strauss, who gets abducted by his patient Sam (Gleeson) and held prisoner. Sam hopes by doing so, Alan can stop his homicidal tendencies.
During his captivity, Alan frequently reflects on his life, including the death of his cantor wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and his estranged relationship with his son. After converting to Orthodox Judaism, Beth and Alan struggled to maintain a relationship with Ezra.
Until the episode titled “Ezra,” we don’t get to see much from Leeds. However, he plays a more prominent part in The Patient episode that released on Oct. 11, 2022.
TV shows starring Andrew Leeds
Before his role in The Patient, Leeds appeared in the TV series Love, Victor as Dr. Richards. He also played the role of Leo Cousineau in the Emmy-award winning series Barry. Other shows starring Leeds include:
- A Million Little Things
- The Dropout
- The Connors
- Why Women Kill
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- One Day at a Time
- Get Shorty
- The Morning Show
- Nobodies
- Silicon Valley
- Lucifer
- The Great Indoors
- King Bachelor’s Pad
- Shameless
- Modern Family
- Workaholics
- Return to Sender
- Bones
- Cristela
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Hot in Cleveland
- Bad Teacher
- Veep
- Mixology
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- American Horror Story
- Fosters
- Cult
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Rules of Engagement
- The Closer
- Castle
- The Mentalist
- House
- Desperate Housewives
- Dirt
- Numb3rs
- Nip/Tuck
- I’m with Her
- The Practice
- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
- The Wonderful World of Disney
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Movies with Andrew Leeds from ‘The Patient’
Leeds has also appeared in several shorts and feature-length movies, including A Lot of Nothing and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.
You may have also seen him in:
- Kenny (Short)
- Triple Threat (Short)
- The Golden Age
- Office Christmas Party
- Entourage
- Subject: I Love You
- Irene in Time
- Bitter Brew
- Fanaa
- Special
- Is This Seat Taken
- Missing Brendan
- Who’s Your Daddy
- Jenny (Short)
- Major Payne
- A Pig’s Tale
- Life with Mikey
- The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas (Short)
Leeds also has a role in an upcoming project BitterSweet, a “contemporary dramedy about a father on the verge of losing his family to an overprotective government system” (via IMDb). The film is currently in post-production.
‘The Patient’ actor also has writing and producing credits
When he’s not in front of the camera, Leeds is behind it writing or producing projects. He has writing credits on Triple Threat (which he was also the producer of), King’s Bachelor Pad, Brenda Forever, and Stephen’s Life.
In the past, the actor was a co-producer on the short Tell Her It’s Over. Leeds also served as an executive producer on the TV movies Brenda Forever and Stephen’s Life.
