Here’s Where You’ve Seen ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Grace Van Patten Before

Hulu recently released the first three episodes of Tell Me Lies, starring Grace Van Patten. The series is based on the book by Carola Lovering and focuses on Van Patten’s character Lucy Albright’s complicated college relationship with Stephen DeMarco. Here’s where you’ve likely seen Van Patten before.

Grace Van Patten as Lucy in ‘Tell Me Lies’ | Josh Stringer/Hulu

What is ‘Tell Me Lies’ about?

The Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the story of Grace Van Patten’s character Lucy’s whirlwind romance with Stephen DeMarco. The show’s official synopsis reads:

“Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.” – IMDb

Here’s why Grace Van Patten looks so familiar

Tell Me Lies star Grace Van Patten is a 25-year-old actor from New York City. Her uncle, Dick Van Patten, was a famous actor and comedian known for a variety of films, but Van Patten is making a name for herself in her own right.

Early in her acting career, Van Patten appeared in small roles on TV shows, including The Sopranos, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Boardwalk Empire, according to IMDb. She is also known for her roles in the films Under the Silver Lake, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Good Posture.

Grace Van Patten joins the cast of Tell Me Lies following a major role in another Hulu series. Last year the streaming service released the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The series follows nine individuals’ experiences at a mysterious wellness retreat called Tranquillum House.

Van Patten’s character Zoe travels to Tranquillum with her parents, Heather and Napoleon. The family is still coping with the death of Zoe’s twin brother Zach by suicide three years prior. Tranquillum’s eccentric owner Masha promises to help the family find healing.

How to watch ‘Tell Me Lies’

In an interview with ScreenRant, Grace Van Patten discussed her character’s whirlwind romance in Tell Me Lies. “You know, being eighteen, you’re so malleable and susceptible to influence. I think for Lucy, especially, she makes the very common mistake of mistaking passion and sexual awakening for love,” the actor said.

“Especially for someone who has not felt much in her life, at least for the past few years, has kind of felt numb. The new feeling of all of these different experiences, I think she latches onto very intensely.”

The first three episodes of Tell Me Lies premiered on Hulu on September 7, 2022. New episodes will drop to the streaming service every following Wednesday. Tell Me Lies is anticipated to have 10 episodes in total, putting the season finale on Oct. 26.

