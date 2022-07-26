Selena Gomez Was ‘Doting on’ 1 of Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Co-Stars: ‘I Adored It’

Selena Gomez is a multi-talented star who recently found a new audience of fans with her new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. Starring opposite comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, the young star has helped craft a show with true multigenerational appeal. Gomez has been open about her love for the series. And with the second season airing on the streaming platform, the star talked about how much she enjoyed working with the season’s guest stars. Most notably, film legend Shirley MacLaine has a featured role in OMITB Season 2. In a recent interview, Gomez admitted that she was “doting on” the iconic actor during their time together on set.

Selena Gomez plays Mabel in ‘OMITB’ Season 2

Only Murders in the Building follows the story of three strangers who live in the same apartment building and share a love for the same true crime podcast. Once a mysterious murder is committed in their apartment building, the three individuals band together to try to solve the murder, launching their own podcast in the process to go over theories and leads.

As Mabel Mora, Gomez displays powerful comedic timing, particularly in her scenes with her legendary co-stars, Short and Martin. She has received critical praise for her work in the show. And with the recent launch of the second season, Gomez has had even more of a chance to shine.

What did Selena Gomez say about working with Shirley MacLaine?

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Barbara (Shirley MacLaine), and Oliver (Martin Short), in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ | Barbara Nitke/Hulu

The second season of Only Murders in the Building features several high-profile guest stars, including Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine. The iconic star plays Leonora Folger, the eccentric and partially-blind mother of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Working with MacLaine was a particular treat for Gomez, as the star revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Having Shirley MacLaine on set was really cool for me,” Gomez said. “I felt the presence of all of this history and all this knowledge that she has, and I adored it. I made sure she was comfortable. If she was hot, I would get her a fan. I was kind of doting on her a little bit, but she was so sweet and just really precious.”

Selena Gomez worked with big guest stars for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

MacLaine wasn’t the only big star who had a role in the second season of Only Murders in the Building. The latest season, praised by critics for the clever red herrings and comedic moments, also features Amy Schumer as a version of herself. She pitches a TV series based on the podcast to Short’s Oliver Putnam.

Cara Delevingne recurs as Alice Banks, Mabel’s new love interest and an art gallery employee. And actors such as Michael Rapaport make cameo appearances. Superstar appearances are nothing new for Only Murders in the Building, which landed performers like Sting, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch, and Tina Fey for the first season. With the ante upped as the show gains popularity, many fans are thrilled to see what fun surprises producers have in store for the eventual third season. For now, fans can enjoy the second season of Only Murders in the Building, now streaming on Hulu.

