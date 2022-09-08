There’s certainly no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. The pair met way back in 2008 when they were dating two of the Jonas Brothers and hit it off right away. Since then, they’ve been thick as thieves, supporting each other publicly and privately. But what specifically made the wildly popular singers bond? And how have they managed to remain best friends for over a decade?

Selena Gomez explains why Taylor Swift is her best friend

Both Swift and Gomez have had their fair share of famous best friends. Earlier on in her career, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was super tight with Demi Lovato. Meanwhile, Swift had a whole gaggle of famous friends in the days of her girl squad. However, many of those friendships seem to have fizzled out with time. So what makes the friendship between Gomez and Swift a lasting one?

Normalcy seems to be a major component of Swift and Gomez’s friendship. Despite how famous both women are, they’ve always done normal friend activities with each other. In an interview, Gomez debunked claims that she and Swift couldn’t go out to the mall together. She insisted that they’ve never let their celebrity status affect them in that way.

@selenagomez I'm so proud of you, those pictures are beautiful. Call me when you get home, I know you've probably got some amazing stories! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 6, 2009

“No, we go all the time,” Gomez insisted. “That’s why people are like — I don’t understand. That’s probably why she’s one of my best friends ’cause we don’t have that mentality, ‘Ugh..my gosh, it’s so hard to be us. We can’t go anywhere.’ Like we don’t do that. We go to the mall, we go to the movies. We go out to, you know, IHOP.”

The ‘Midnights’ artist reveals that she and Gomez don’t let fame get in the way of their friendship

Swift was quick to co-sign her bestie’s sentiments in a separate interview. When she was confronted with the claim that she and Gomez were too famous to simply go to the mall or to the movies, she quickly debunked that sentiment. “Yeah, we can,” Swift insisted. “We do. Like there’s nothing that we don’t do because, you know, it might be a social situation.”

“30, nerdy and worthy” — Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift together for Selena’s 30th birthday! pic.twitter.com/dI8YT2ezrF — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 23, 2022

Even though Swift and Gomez aren’t shy about supporting one another publicly, they’ve shared that most of their friendship remains under wraps. They simply don’t feel the need to share all of their hangouts with the public. However, Swift did reveal that food has always been a huge part of their friendship and continues to be to this day.

Both Gomez and Swift are huge foodies

“Like we love food,” Swift shared about herself and Gomez. “Like me and Selena, we are constantly thinking of like what to eat next. Like everything, we just like love food. Always have. It’s one of those things where like one of our early on friendship bonding moments was like a couple years ago when both of us were going through like really heartbreak situations, and I just called her, and I was like ‘I’ll be over there in 10 minutes with a bunch of junk food.’ And like ever since then, we’ve just been kind of like sisters.”

Clearly, Swift and Gomez have a strong bond that has been intact for 14 years. In Swift’s own words, “It’s cool when someone, like, knows everything about you.”

