Why Selena Gomez Felt ‘More Comfortable’ as Mabel in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

Selena Gomez is back to reprise her role as true crime fanatic Mabel Mora in Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which premiered its first two episodes June 28. Although Gomez already had one season under her belt, she recently revealed she felt “more comfortable” playing Mabel in season 2. And she said it was “amazing” to see Mabel’s growth.

Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin at the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mabel Mora is a resident of the Arconia who finds herself caught up in a dark mystery when her childhood friend, Tim Kono, is found dead in his apartment.

Gomez stars alongside comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin. They play two of her fellow true crime podcast-loving neighbors, Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage.

So far, season 2 has seen the introduction of new cast members including Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, and Shirley MacLaine. The new episodes pick up immediately after the season 1 finale. And they see Charles, Oliver, and Mabel scrambling to clear their names after they get caught up in the suspicious murder of the Arconia’s board president, Bunny Folger.

Why Selena Gomez feels ‘more comfortable’ playing Mabel in season 2

Gomez recently told Entertainment Weekly about her experience playing Mabel in season 2 — and how it compared to her portrayal in season 1.

“I suppose it was probably a mixture of having her try this new journey by shedding some of the past, from little things like cutting her hair and falling in love with Cara’s character,” Gomez said of her Only Murders in the Building character.

She continued: “It was really amazing to see the growth but also her curiosity. I feel like it’s really special this season. And she — or I guess, I — feel more comfortable playing her and just trying to find moments where they can have serious and precious moments, versus the crazy physicalness.”

What’s been revealed about Mabel so far in ‘Only Murders’ Season 2

So far, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building has been full of twists and turns. And Mabel’s character arc is no exception.

After finding Bunny collapsed in her apartment at the end of season 1, Mabel is one of the prime suspects, along with Oscar and Charles. Audiences still can’t be too sure of what exactly happened the night of Bunny’s murder. But Mabel’s recurring flashbacks of the incident hint that she might have been more involved than originally thought.

Audiences also met Mabel’s new love interest, Alice (played by Gomez’s real-life friend Delevingne). Their steamy romance has played out on the first few episodes of season 2. And Mabel vaguely hinted that she and her short-lived fling, Oscar Torres, had called it quits in episode 2.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building arrive on Hulu every Tuesday.

