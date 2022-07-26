‘Only Murders in the Building’: How Selena Gomez’s Height Compares to Martin Short’s

Only Murders in the Building fans often find themselves looking at a mystery character’s height to see whether they could be someone the audience already knows. As far as the main characters go, Selena Gomez‘s height is less than Steve Martin’s and Martin Short’s heights. But she’s not the shortest person in the cast of the Hulu series. Find out how tall Gomez, Martin, and Short are — and which prominent Only Murders in the Building cast member is shorter than the trio.

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) | Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Selena Gomez’s height is 2 inches less than Martin Short’s height

Many fans think the Mabel Mora actor is shorter than she really is. In reality, Selena Gomez’s height is 1 inch taller than the average American woman; she stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Likewise, the Oliver Putnam actor also is often thought to be shorter than he really is. However, Martin Short’s height is 5 feet 7 inches tall. This puts him at 2 inches taller than his Only Murders in the Building co-star.

Steve Martin is taller than both Martin Short and Selena Gomez

It shouldn’t surprise anyone who watches Only Murders in the Building that Steve Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage, is the tallest of the podcasting trio. The actor stands at 6 feet tall — 5 inches taller than Short and 7 inches taller than Gomez.

Ironically, Jane Lynch, who plays Martin’s fictional counterpart’s body double on Only Murders in the Building, is as tall as Martin. Also, Martin is taller than the average American man, who typically stands at 5 feet 9 inches.

Amy Ryan is 1 of the shortest ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast members

Amy Ryan, whom some might recognize as Holly from The Office, played Charles-Haden Savage’s love interest Jan on the first season of Only Murders in the Building. And Ryan still appears on the second season of the Hulu series.

On set, Ryan is one of the shortest actors, standing at 5 feet 4 inches — 1 inch shorter than Gomez. Yet her character still has a commanding presence next to the considerably taller Martin.

Charles (Steve Martin) and Jan (Amy Ryan) | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ cast will reunite for season 3

The OMITB cast, the short and the tall, will return for another season after the current season 2 wraps up. On July 11, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed there would be a season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — ? Only MurderERS in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is available on Hulu now with new episodes releasing every Tuesday.

RELATED: Steve Martin and Martin Short Helped Selena Gomez Hone Her Comedy Craft on ‘Only Murders in the Building’