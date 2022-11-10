‘Self-Deprecating’ Kate Middleton Has an ‘Understated Presence’ in the Royal Family, Sources Say

According to royal sources, Kate Middleton has an “understated presence” in the royal family, specifically in how well she has met her duties. They say that though her natural introversion makes parts of being the Princess of Wales challenging, her willingness to show up well-prepared has helped her grow confident in her role while remaining “self-deprecating and funny too.”

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Martin Rickett/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton isn’t an ‘extroverted type of person’ and offers a genuine presence in public, sources say

According to royal sources, Kate’s “not a put yourself out there, extroverted type of person.”

“It’s just not who she is,” a friend told Hello! (per Elle). “But she knows it’s an important way for her to make a positive contribution and there are some times that you need to get out there and speak for things you believe in.”

That insider added, “She works really hard to make sure the words are her words and really prepares. So when people hear her speaking, it’s genuinely what she believes. What you see is what you get.”

According to those sources, Kate, who has been compared to Princess Diana, has “really done things in her own way.”

“I think she would say herself that she wasn’t born to be a public figure,” they said. “She’s a reserved person, and she’s incredibly thoughtful, but she would never have sought a public role if it hadn’t been for the man that she married.”

Kate Middleton has an ‘understated presence’ in the royal family

'We've always underestimated her.'



Royal biographer Angela Levin praises Kate Middleton's growth as a member of the Royal family, criticising those who say the Duchess of Cambridge is 'copying Meghan Markle… I think it's extremely patronising.' pic.twitter.com/KNYk6TLwGv — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 2, 2021

Even though Kate is supposedly naturally introverted, she’s become more confident in her roles. Sources said, “Hers is an understated presence.”

“… She’s quietly growing in confidence,” they added (per Hello! via Elle). “She still finds it quite challenging to mix with those sorts of players, because she’s a natural introvert. But she’s really growing into the role.”

That insider claimed Kate “always arrives with loads of notes and ideas and articles that she’s seen, but she’s very self-deprecating and funny too.”

“She’s had a bit more time in the last couple of years with the kids getting a bit older,” they explained. “She gets a lot out of it.”

Friends said Kate Middleton never wanted to be famous

Sources told The Sun that Kate wasn’t hoping to become internationally famous but wanted a simple life in the countryside with her husband and kids instead. They reiterated that she likely wouldn’t be in the spotlight if she hadn’t fallen in love with Prince William (per Elle).

An insider said, “She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous.”

According to an alleged friend, “Family life is incredibly important to her, and motherhood has been the making of her. Now that she feels she’s achieved that, there’s time to turn to her public role and what she wants to achieve there.”

Reportedly, that could include mending the relationship between William and Prince Harry. Sources claimed that Kate “kept communication lines open” with Harry and Meghan following their royal exit.

