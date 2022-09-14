‘Selling Sunset’: Vanessa Villela Marries Fiancé Nick Hardy

Netflix’s Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela married creative director and photographer Nick Hardy on Sept. 3, 2022. The pair tied the knot in a small ceremony in San Diego. The real estate agent joined the Oppenheim Group for Selling Sunset Season 4.

‘Selling Sunset’: Vanessa and Nick’s wedding was intimate but grand

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy held their wedding at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, on Sept. 3. They kept things intimate with only 69 guests attending the magical ceremony. The pair chose the Fairmont resort company because their romance began at the Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. They met online as friends in October 2020. After three months of friendship, they met in Mexico for the first time.

“I have very strong family roots within San Diego and the Fairmont was one of the favorite places for my late sister Jackie to visit,” Villela explained to Brides. “It seemed like the perfect place to bring the family back together.”

The pair wanted their wedding to be “magical and cinematic.”

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds,” she continued.

White florals made the outdoor space look like an “enchanted garden.” Vanessa’s brother, singer Tony Ferrari, walked her down the aisle. The pair released doves to celebrate tying the knot after saying, “I do.”

‘Selling Sunset’: Nick and Vanessa’s engagement and early romance

Villela met her future husband through the celebrity dating and networking app Raya. They began their relationship as friends on Oct. 10, 2020.

“He was in England and I was here in L.A,” she recalled in the same interview. “It was an instant amazing connection we felt and after three months of beautiful friendship, we met in person in Mexico. It has been a fairytale since then.”

The 44-year-old announced the couple’s engagement via Instagram with a video of the magical moment. They had been dating for less than a year when Hardy popped the question at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory.

“One year ago I met the man of my dreams, the one that makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true,” Villela wrote on Instagram on Jan. 29, 2022. “Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!”

Will Vanessa Villela’s wedding be featured in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6?

Villela would love to feature her wedding to Hardy in Selling Sunset Season 6. However, her fate with the series remains up in the air. Heather Rae Young announced Netflix’s renewal of Selling Sunset for seasons 6 and 7 on June 23, 2022. Villela did not sign on yet for season 6 with Netflix.

“Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show,” an anonymous source told People. “She’d like to come back and she’d love to showcase her wedding, but she’s heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in.”

Villain Christine Quinn reportedly left the Oppenheim Group after Selling Sunset Season 5. The rumors Villela heard prove correct — Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi join the prestigious Oppenheim Group for season 6.

Selling Sunset Season 6 is currently in production. Netflix did not yet release a premiere date.

