‘Selling Sunset’: Why Vanessa Villela Did Not Have Any Co-Stars at Her Wedding to Nick Hardy

Selling Sunset Real Estate agent Vanessa Villela tied the knot with Nick Hardy, but none of her co-stars attended the wedding. The 44-year-old joined the Oppenheim Group on the Netflix reality TV show more recently than the other cast members, but it still comes as a surprise that no one went to the ceremony.

‘Selling Sunset’: Vanessa and Nick Hardy married on Sept. 3, 2022

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy held their wedding at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, on Sept. 3. They chose the Fairmont resort as the venue because their romance began at the Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. They met online as friends on the celebrity dating app Raya in October 2020. After three months of friendship, they met in Mexico for the first time.

“I have very strong family roots within San Diego and the Fairmont was one of the favorite places for my late sister Jackie to visit,” Villela explained to Brides. “It seemed like the perfect place to bring the family back together.”

The pair wanted their wedding to be “magical and cinematic.”

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds,” she continued.

White florals made the outdoor space look like an “enchanted garden.” Vanessa’s brother, singer Tony Ferrari, walked her down the aisle. The pair released doves to celebrate tying the knot after saying, “I do.”

Why didn’t Vanessa Villela’s ‘Selling Sunset’ co-stars attend her wedding?

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy held an intimate wedding with only 69 family members and friends in attendance. The small number of guests is the most likely reason the Selling Sunset cast from the Oppenheim Group was not present at Villela’s wedding.

The real estate agent also missed half of season 5, and it’s unclear whether she plans to be in season 6. Many people choose not to invite their coworkers to their wedding, so it’s not out of the ordinary. However, it does seem odd if she plans to feature her wedding in the upcoming installment.

“Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show,” an anonymous source told People. “She’d like to come back and she’d love to showcase her wedding, but she’s heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in.”

Many ‘Selling Sunset’ viewers think the other cast members don’t vibe with Villela

Some Selling Sunset fans suggested that Villela did not invite her co-stars to her wedding because they are not that close.

“I get the vibe they weren’t invited,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Tbh she really screwed up things when she came on and tried to scold the women over Christine [Quinn]. I believe production probably brought her on for that reason but when she finally learned she was being manipulated it was too late to salvage anything.”

Other fans agreed that Villela’s relationship with Selling Sunset villain Christine Quinn tarnished her reputation with the other real estate agents. Viewers think that might be why Villela did not invite her co-stars to the wedding. Hopefully, we will find out when the series returns.

Selling Sunset Season 6 is currently in production. Netflix did not yet release a premiere date.

