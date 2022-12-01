‘Selling The OC’: Alex Hall Says Tyler Stanaland Split From Brittany Snow ‘Had Been Long Coming’

Shortly after Selling The OC was released on Netflix, a breakup was announced. That involved Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Alex Hall addresses rumors about her relationship with Tyler and more about his marriage.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow are separated

The first season of Selling The OC made it known that Tyler is married to the Pitch Perfect star. However, Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him, and his wife never appeared on the show.

They released a statement in September on their separation. “After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland’s statement read on Instagram. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Tyler’s other connections with realtors at The Oppenheim Group drew attention from fans. They noticed he was close to Alex.

Alex Hall talks about Tyler Stanaland’s martial issues with Brittany Snow

(L to R) Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall from ‘SELLING THE OC’ | Terence Patrick/Netflix © 2022

Some fans are suspicious of Alex and Tyler’s friendship. She addressed being pictured with him shortly after he announced his separation.

“We were literally at our favorite sushi restaurant right by the office and somebody snapped a picture on their iPhone of us,” Alex told People. “And we were out with more than just us.”

She said he was going through a “really, really hard time.” The realtor revealed this wasn’t shocking news to his friends.

“It’s something that had been long coming,” she claimed. “His close friends know a little bit more about his personal life than the audience knows. So anybody in their right mind, I mean, who do you call when you’re going through issues? You call your friends. I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there’s something there between Tyler and [I]. I mean, at this point, we’re just friends, so there’s nothing more to it.”

Jason Oppenheim says the cast is supporting him

Alex isn’t the only one giving an update on the situation. Jason Oppenheim talked about supporting Tyler after the split.

“We’re a family in the Newport Beach office and I think that many of us have come to support Tyler,” he told E! News. He called Tyler “a very likeable person and a great professional.”

If there’s a second season, Selling The OC will have to address Tyler’s breakup. But Netflix hasn’t announced whether the show is coming back.

