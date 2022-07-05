Selma Blair Partnered With an Accessible Beauty Brand After Injuring Herself With an Eyeliner Pencil

Selma Blair is an actor that found her stardom in the early 2000s in movies such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and The Sweetest Thing. More recently, she has become the face of finding hope and courage through her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Although she has had many challenging moments, she is sharing her story with the world with her documentary and her recent biography.

The experience she has had with her MS diagnosis led Blair to recently join Guide Beauty. This brand provides inclusive tools and products for those with limited mobility that would otherwise prevent someone from using specific makeup tools to the best of their ability.

Selma Blair spent years overcoming obstacles with her MS diagnosis

Selma Blair at Race to Erase MS Gala | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Selma Blair has had many health issues over the years, and for the most part, she and her doctors didn’t have a clear answer as to what could be the problem. It wasn’t until 2018 that Blair finally revealed that she had been diagnosed with MS, a disease which now her former The Sweetest Thing co-star Christina Applegate has also been diagnosed with.

Dealing with her diagnosis isn’t something Blair takes on alone. She often documents her struggles on social media and provides ways to find hope even in her worst moments. She relies on a community of supporters and has shared many details of her life living with MS in her documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. She has also recently written a memoir called Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

Selma Blair joined Guide Beauty after an injury with eyeliner

Selma Blair has been announced as Chief Creative Officer of Guide Beauty— the ergonomic makeup line whose focus is on being ergonomic for those with dexterity and fine motor challenges.https://t.co/XbosYOpkT3 pic.twitter.com/pVZDQrmZdB — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) June 12, 2022

Due to her MS diagnosis, Selma Blair must navigate obstacles in her everyday life just to do the things that everyone else takes for granted, such as applying makeup to her face. At one point, she wanted to give up on makeup, and eyeliner in particular, after a broken pencil caused injury to her eye. In an interview with Self, Blair said, “I can’t use pencils anymore. They break. I had a pencil that broke, and I just couldn’t see it. And the wood goes and scrapes my cornea. It was a whole thing. So it’s like, ‘I’m done.'”

For a time, Blair conceded to the difficulty of putting on makeup, getting dressed, and brushing her hair. However, this led to Blair discovering that there are inclusive beauty brands on the market. She was especially interested in Guide Beauty, a brand that makes tools and makeup products more accessible for those with different levels of physical ability. Now, Blair is the brand’s chief creative officer (COO).

The beauty industry continues to make moves toward inclusion

In a storm of ugly. I have somewhere to rest my heart. Love. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/IOfRVAdAJJ — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 23, 2018

Those who love to wear makeup know that beauty should be accessible to everyone. Many beauty brands have taken the idea that everyone should be able to feel beautiful and have promised to turn out products that are inclusive of all types, from physical ability to skin color and gender.

According to KeiSei Magazine, there are a few beauty brands that are working hard on inclusivity. For skin tone inclusivity, Fenty led the way with its 40 different foundation shades and continues to make its products inclusive for every skin tone. Kohl Kreatives is another ability-inclusive brand that launched a line of makeup for those who may have trouble with motor skills. Elsewhere, the Jecca Blac brand is making sure that anyone who wants to wear makeup, regardless of gender, can find the unisex beauty products that work best for them.

