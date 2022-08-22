September 2022’s Going to Be Busy for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton

Expect to see a lot of the former royal fab four in the coming weeks. In September 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton have public events scheduled. As do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Ahead, get details on what each royal will be doing, from charity engagements and speeches to events they’ve founded themselves.

Prince William’s going to New York for an Earthshot Prize event on Sept. 21

Following a typical Cambridge family summer, complete with helicopter rides and watching Wimbledon, the Duke of Cambridge will be back to work. Kensington Palace announced in August 2022, per Newsweek, that William will be in New York on Sept. 21.

The 40-year-old will be there for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. It will mark the countdown to the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in December in Boston, Mass.

William’s expected to speak at the event, which Earthshot’s co-hosting with Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg Philanthropies. There to hear his address will be 2021 winners and current finalists as well as Bloomberg.

William founded the eco initiative in 2020 when he awarded the first-ever Earthshot Prize winner $1.4 million in a London ceremony.

Kate Middleton’s hosting a charity tennis event with Roger Federer on Sept. 22

Kate Middleton and Emma Raducanu | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for LTA

The Duchess of Cambridge is heading to the tennis courts. According to Vanity Fair, Kate’s hosting a day of tennis in London, England. Joining her for Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be the tennis legend, Roger Federer.

The goal? To raise money while also highlighting two charities, Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association Foundation, of which Kate is a patron. Underprivileged children from East London will be there to play with Federer.

After which the Laver Cup, where tennis stars play for charity, will take place. All of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the LTA Foundation and Action for Children.

Meghan Markle’s delivering a keynote address at the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5

While William and Kate’s respective calendars fill up for September 2022, the Duchess of Sussex is taking the stage at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5. In an Instagram post, the organization announced Meghan, 41, will be giving the opening ceremony keynote address in Manchester, England

Meghan’s involvement with the organization goes back to her pre-royal, pre-Harry days. For instance, she served as a One Young World counselor at the 2014 and 2016 summits before attending the 2019 summit opening ceremony in London.

Meghan won’t be attending the 2022 One Young World Summit alone. The Duke of Sussex will be there too. Together, they’ll meet with summit delegates who are, according to the post, “doing outstanding work on gender equality.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are kicking off the countdown to the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany

On Sept. 6, Harry and Meghan are heading to Germany. The reason? To mark the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go.

Since Harry founded the games in 2014, the sporting competition’s been held all over the world.

Most recently, they were held in The Netherlands in April 2022, which both Harry and Meghan attended.

Not to mention the Invictus Games have played a minor role in Harry and Meghan’s relationship. They made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Sept. 2022 will also include one final charity visit for the couple. Meghan and Harry will attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8, after attending the ceremony together in 2018 and 2019.

