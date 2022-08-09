Serena Williams’ 12-Carat Engagement Ring Is the 5th Most Expensive Ever; See the Full List of Priciest Sparklers

Tennis legend Serena Williams is not just a top-ranking athlete, but a pop culture icon as well. She met her now-husband Alexis Ohanian in 2015 while staying at the same hotel. They started dating, with Williams later claiming she knew right away Ohanian was “the one.” Just two years after meeting, the two tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony. Not only did Williams wear the most expensive celebrity wedding dress of all time that day, but her stunning engagement ring ranks among the most high-value celebrity engagement rings.

Serena Williams wore a stunningly expensive dress on her wedding day

The first pic of @serenawilliams in her wedding dress is totally stunning! https://t.co/EoDV3223uc pic.twitter.com/lsc5Ss6fsR — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 18, 2017

In November 2017, just months after the birth of their daughter, Williams and Ohanian married in a New Orleans ceremony. From the beginning, the high-profile pair knew what they wanted. They even chose the wedding date of November 16 because it is Ohanian’s late mother’s birthday. Williams wore three fabulous gowns on the big day, including an Alexander McQueen gown for the ceremony and two different Versace dresses for the reception.

Famed fashion icon Anna Wintour helped Williams coordinate the fine details of her big day. And when it came time to select her wedding dress, Williams conveyed her vision. The tennis pro hired designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to create her dress, which matched her fairytale theme. The dress featured a sheer cape and a princess style. According to Sportskeeda, the outfit Williams wore, including her gown and the coordinating jewelry, cost around $3.5 million total, making it the most expensive celebrity wedding dress of all time.

Serena Williams rocked a $3 million engagement ring

Serena Williams attends the 2021 AFI Fest – Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Williams’ wedding dress made a splash. But some believe her engagement ring should get center stage. The tennis legend loves showing off her beautiful jewelry on social media. According to Brides, the ring features a gigantic center stone, flanked by a series of smaller (but still massive) diamonds. It reportedly set Ohanian back around $3 million, making the sparkler the 15th most expensive celebrity engagement ring.

In fact, only a handful of stars have rings that are estimated to be more expensive. Ohanian can undoubtedly afford it, however, since the Reddit co-founder has a net worth of around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What celeb engagement rings are the most expensive?

On the Brides list of most expensive celeb engagement rings, Grace Kelly takes the top spot. When the beloved actor married Prince Rainier III in 1956, her ring cost $4,060,000. Adjusted for inflation today, it would be well over $38 million. Historical beauty Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s ring from her second husband was purchased for $26 million in 1968. Today, it has an estimated value of over $19 million.

Mariah Carey’s ring from wealthy businessman James Packer reportedly cost $10 million. Tennis star Anna Kournikova was given an engagement ring in 2004 worth around $5.4 million. Today, that ring, given to the star by Enrique Iglesias, would cost over $7 million. Paris Hilton rocked a ring worth close to $4.7 million in 2005, while Beyoncé Knowles has the sixth most expensive engagement ring, with her sparkler valued at around $5 million in 2005.

Rounding out the top 10 is Vanessa Bryant, who was given a $4 million engagement ring; Jennifer Lopez, who has not one, but two of the most expensive rings; and, naturally Kim Kardashian. The reality star received a 15-carat ring from then-boyfriend Kanye West, reportedly valued at $4 million.

