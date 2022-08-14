Serena Williams Has Been Referenced in Several Hip-Hop Songs

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams has proven her skills on the tennis court for over two decades. She’s become a pop culture icon who’s transcended the world of sports, and has come to signify all things great. Naturally, she’s been mentioned in a few rap songs as a result.

Serena Williams attends the 2021 AFI Fest – Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

‘Worst Behavior’ by Drake

In 2013, Drake referenced Serena on his single “Worst Behavior” from his beloved album, Nothing Was the Same.

“I’m with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

Drake’s relationship with Williams dates back to suggestive tweets from 2011. Fast forward to 2015, when Drizzy showed up at Wimbledon to support the superstar tennis players. “We’ve been friends for, like, so many years” she said at a press conference in July 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Just like family.” They were rumored to be dating after photos surfaced of the two purportedly kissing, but they quickly dissipated.

‘Gold Digger’ by Kanye West & Jamie Foxx

Way back in 2005, Kanye West referenced Serena Williams on his hit single “Gold Digger” with Jamie Foxx.

“But I’m looking for the one, have you seen her? / My psychic told me she have a a** like Serena.”

Kanye has appreciated Serena’s work for years. Back in 2009, after she took home the Wimbledon trophy, he serenaded her with his song “Amazing,” dedicating the song to her saying, “This is for Serena. Girl, you make me a very proud.”

Serena Williams of the United States serves against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

‘My Chick Bad’ by Ludacris & Nicki Minaj

In 2010, Ludacris referenced Serena Williams and her sister (and longtime doubles partner) Venus Williams on “My Chick Bad,” his collab with Nicki Minaj.

“My chick bad, tell me if you seen her / She always bring the racket like Venus and Serena.”

‘Signs’ by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg released “Signs” as part of his 2004 album R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece. He released the Justin Timberlake

“You’ll have Sundays with chiquitas / You’ll see Venus and Serena in the Wimbledon Arena.”

In 2022 Snoop shared his love for King Richard, the movie centered around Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard Williams (played by Will Smith). “Damn, I just watched King Richard. That s*** got me crying like a motherf***er, man,” he said on Instagram.

‘Paper Trail$’ by Joey Bada$$

Williams was also mentioned in Joey Bada$$’s 2015 song “Paper Trails” from his album B4.DA.$$.

“I got dreams selling arenas and breaking brackets / Tenants racket, while I’m cracking a Serena.”

