Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’

Hit-making rapper Drake has dissed several other people in his music throughout his career. No one was safe on his 2022 joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss: the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star called out prominent people including Megan Thee Stallion and tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, the husband of superstar tennis player Serena Williams. But neither Megan nor Ohanian took their disses sitting down.

Drake called Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a groupie

On Her Loss track “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake mentioned both Williams and Ohanian, calling her husband a “groupie” who tags along with her to her matches.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi / We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” he rapped.

He responded to Drake’s lyrics

Not long after the album’s release, Ohanian took to Twitter to speak about a profile interview in The Information that he recently gave. In his tweet thread, he seemingly addressed the lyrics while gushing about how much he loves his family and how proud he is of his career accomplishments as a tech founder and venture capitalist.

“It’s cliché, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater,” he said in a tweet.

“I’m grateful,” he added in another tweet. “Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work [daughter Olympia] will see me doing now.”

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he concluded.

His championship-winning wife responded to his kind words with several loving emojis.

Drake and Serena Williams’ history

Back in 2015, Drake and Serena Williams were rumored to be romantically involved after being spotted having dinner together. Drake’s appreciation for the tennis player dates back years: in 2011, he tweeted, “I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……….during our match this weekend.”

Drake was seen in the stands at various tennis matches supporting Williams. A relationship between the two, however, never materialized.

Drake also called out Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Her Loss’

In addition to Alexis Ohanian, Drake also took aim at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. On the song “Circo Loco,” he seemingly took the side of fellow Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, whom Megan claimed shot her during a heated incident in July 2020. “This b*** lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped in the song.

Megan addressed the lyrics on Twitter quickly after its release. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n****s!” she said. “Since when [the f***] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the [motherf***ing] facts come out remember all y’all h** a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE,” she said in another tweet. Tory Lanez, meanwhile, has been placed on house arrest until the start of his trial for the shooting in November 2022.

