Serene Russell Shut Down Rumors Her and Brandon Jones Split, But Her Recent Instagram Story Hints There’s Trouble in Paradise

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones are among the strongest couples to have emerged from ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. The pair started on a high note and left the show engaged, even moving in together.

However, rumors began circulating recently that Russell and Jones had parted ways. Russell quickly shut down those rumors, but her recent Instagram Story hints there might be trouble in paradise.

(L-R) Brandon Jones and Serene Russell | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Serene Russell shut down rumors of a split after moving in with Brandon Jones

Russell and Jones moved in together in San Diego immediately after BIP‘s finale aired, with Russell telling PEOPLE in a different interview that they were more than happy to live together. “We jumped at the chance for that. We’re like, no one is deciding how much time we spend together anymore. Not after split week,” she said.

While Jones and Russell appear to be solid, the rumor mill has been churning news of them splitting, and the couple isn’t happy. Russell clapped back during an Instagram Q&A session with her fans, writing of their supposed break, “The account that started this rumor kept posting it on different mediums even after I set them straight.”

BiP’s Serene Russell Responds to Brandon Jones Break up Rumors https://t.co/a4gDR8unQr — News 4 Social (@newsforsocial) January 30, 2023

Russell warned her fans not to “believe everything [they] read online.” Jones reposted his fiancée’s IG story on his story, writing, “These accounts be saying anything. Clout is a helluva drug.” Both stars refused to name the account behind the breakup rumors.

Serene Russell’s cryptic Instagram Story

Judging by their Instagram posts, Russell and Jones weren’t in San Diego together for some time, and one Instagram Story post had fans worried. Russell posted a cryptic photo that read, “Hurry is the enemy of love,” which some fans thought alluded to their quick engagement and cohabitation.

However, some fans on Reddit thought there wasn’t much to it, saying Russell might have just seen an interesting photo that she decided to share with her fans. Others noted that the slide that followed was a repost from Jones about her.

Jones and Russell appear to have spent Valentine’s Day together and even went to Disneyland as recently as a week ago. They both have been appearing in each other’s feeds, meaning all is well between them.

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones got engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Both Russell and Jones had been in the Bachelor world before meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, with Jones appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette while Russell contested for Clayton Echard’s heart in Season 26.

#BachelorInParadise stars Brandon Jones and Serene Russell reveal they're living together after getting engaged on the show. Plus, they dish on wedding plans and more in our exclusive interview: https://t.co/qZ2Gcq0czJ pic.twitter.com/L76gxrG69l — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 23, 2022

Jones gushed about Russell even before they met on BIP, telling Echard, “This woman is amazing! Oh my gosh, that’s my pick.” When they appeared on BIP‘s season 8, they hit the beach on their first one-on-one, and sparks flew immediately. The couple gave each other roses during the Rose Ceremony, and from there on, things were pretty much set in stone for them.

Even though BIP threw a twist by splitting up the couples to allow them to mingle, Russell and Jones decided to pursue each other. In June 2022, Reality Steve tweeted spoilers that Jones and Russell had gotten engaged in Mexico, with the episode of their engagement airing in November of that year.

In November, the couple announced that they had set their wedding date to 2024, saying, “We’re thinking about, like, time of year and all of that. But we’re still in the stages of being super excited for where we’re at.” In an interview with PEOPLE, Russell gushed about Jones, saying, “Every day has been a journey, like something new every day.”

However, Jones wasn’t happy about the word ‘journey,’ saying, “I’m so sick of that word, ‘journey.’ No, every day, it’s been great.” The pair told the publication that they have learned a lot from each other and grown closer since getting together.