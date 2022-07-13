Seth MacFarlane Turned Down a Role in ‘Spamalot’ on Broadway

Seth MacFarlane has been at the helm of the long-running shows Family Guy and American Dad for the longest time, with his one-liners serving to make the shows even better. MacFarlane is not only a great comedian, but he can also act and sing. He recently revealed that he got offered a role in Spamalot on Broadway but turned it down. Find out why.

‘Family Guy’ stood in the way of Seth MacFarlane’s Broadway dreams

Spamalot follows King Arthur as he travels across his land, trying to recruit Knights of the Round Table. He meets Sir Robin and Lancelot, who join him with Robin singing and dancing and Lancelot fighting. Meanwhile, King Arthur tries to convince a peasant that he is King because he was given the Excalibur, which is only handed to one fit to rule.

The peasant denies’ Arthur’s kingship stating that anyone not elected democratically has no legitimate right to rule. Arthur asks the Lady of the Lake to make Dennis, the peasant, a knight. Dennis joins him and other knights to pursue the Holy Grail upon command by God.

Spamalot was a success earning $175 million and praise from critics. The production was released on Broadway in 2005. However, at the time, Family Guy was picking up again after its cancellation in 2002, and American Dad was also growing in popularity. As such, creator MacFarlane had a lot on his plate.

In a recent interview with Wired to answer the Web’s Most Searched Question, MacFarlane responded to a question that inquired if he’d been on Broadway. He said:

“I’ve not been on Broadway, no. I remember years ago getting offered to come do Spamalot. But I was too busy making Family Guy, and as attractive as that offer was, the timing didn’t work out.”

MacFarlane noted that although scheduling hindered him from appearing on Broadway, it was still something he would consider doing. “I’m certainly open to it,” he said.

Seth MacFarlane has never been on Broadway

MacFarlane has proven he has the singing and acting chops to make it on Broadway. He has proven his ability repeatedly and also through his show Family Guy, but the comedian has never been on Broadway.

However, he has performed several off Off-Broadway hits, including belting a harmonious rendition of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors with pop star Ariana Grande for the Carpool Karaoke series. One of the characters in Family Guy, Herbert the Pervert, also sang “Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors.

Seth MacFarlane’s career

MacFarlane got his start in animation at the tender age of nine when he submitted one of his drawings to a local newspaper. The newspaper was so impressed by his drawings that they hired him. He went on to study at the Rhode Island School of Design and was later recruited into Hollywood as a writer and animator for Hanna-Barbera.

He worked with the studio on several beloved programs such as Cow and Chicken, Johnny Bravo, Larry & Steve, and Dexter’s Laboratory. In 1999, MacFarlane created his own animation, Family Guy. The show went off the air in 2002, allowing MacFarlane to start another animation, American Dad.

When Family Guy came back on the air, MacFarlane found himself juggling two shows, and he says he thought one would eventually fizzle out. Years later, both shows continue to grow strong. He also gave a Family Guy character their own spinoff in 2009, but The Cleveland Show went off the air four seasons later.

Aside from his work in animation, MacFarlane has racked up some impressive acting credits. He guest-starred on Gilmore Girls, The War at Home, and Star Trek: Enterprise. He also appeared in his own productions, including The Orville, Ted, and A Million Ways to Die in The West.

