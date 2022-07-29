Seth Rogen’s Mom Sandy Is Obsessed With ‘RHOBH’ –Says She’s Team Sutton Stracke

Seth Rogen’s mom Sandy Rogen may be the perfect person to bring humor and harmony to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sandy, who is an admitted Bravoholic recently tweeted about being “obsessed” with RHOBH and believes she could be a pretty good Housewives whisperer. She also thinks that Sutton Stracke is getting a raw deal from the other cast members.

Seth Rogen’s mom Sandy thinks she could convince the ‘RHOBH’ cast to get along

Sandy recently tweeted, “Ok I am completely obsessed with ‘the real housewives of Beverly Hills’ I could help them get along, but then there would be no show. And I don’t think any of them live in Beverly Hills anymore anyway.”

Sandy Rogen, Seth Rogen, RHOBH cast |Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images/Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Fans wondered where she came down on how Sutton Stracke was being treated by the other cast members this season. “I feel bad for her. She doesn’t see what the others are doing,” Sandy tweeted in the thread.

Sutton started RHOBH Season 12 in a dispute over the Elton John gala drama with Lisa Rinna. But almost as that feud was extinguished, Sutton’s reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s robbery was called into question as being uncaring.

Sutton also revisited her altercation with Crystal Kung Minkoff and made an enemy in Diana Jenkins. Topping it off, Sutton was hurt when Kyle Richards flippantly questioned miscarriages she had in the past.

Sandy’s tweets prove she would be an amazing ‘RHOBH’ cast member

Being Seth Rogen’s mom and a celebrity in her own right isn’t the only reason why Sandy would be a great RHOBH cast member. A quick journey through her tweets proves she’d be right at home on RHOBH.

Her observations – especially in airports – are epic. “Sometimes people wear entirely too much perfume,” she wrote. Later she hilariously tweeted, “When you see woman wearing very short shorts and you can see part of her bum, Is that called the ‘under bum?'”

She could definitely bring the humor to RHOBH. “After having some wine at airport, is it OK to go up to some guy and tell him his man bun looks really silly? I want to so much,” she tweeted.

Sandy also gets things done. Seth tweeted in March, “Did my mother just email the head of a major movie studio to get them to hurry up and green light our movie? Yes. Yes she did.”

Sandy almost convinced Seth Rogen to be a charter guest on ‘Below Deck’

RHOBH isn’t Sandy Rogen’s only Bravo obsession. She almost convinced Seth to be a charter guest on Below Deck in 2019. Her love of Below Deck started in 2018. “I just watched about a million ” below deck” s why ????!!!!! Why!!!” she tweeted.

Bravo saw Sandy’s tweet and invited her to be on the show. She ultimately convinced her husband to be a charter guest, but Seth wasn’t game. He explained why when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I do like Below Deck. I think the moral of Below Deck is, if you rent a yacht, you’re a douchebag. A huge piece of garbage,” he said (via Bravo’s The Daily Dish). “Because that’s the moral of every episode, [it’s] like, they’re trying, they’re dressing up like f***ing idiots for these people, and then no one’s happy enough.”

OK, fair enough Seth. But what about mom becoming a Housewife then?

RELATED: Are Seth Rogen and His Mom Going to Be on ‘Below Deck?’