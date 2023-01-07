‘Sex and the City’: Candace Bushnell Isn’t Team Mr. Big or Team Aidan Shaw

Candace Bushnell is the source material for Carrie Bradshaw. While Bushnell, an author, is in no way affiliated with And Just Like That…, her columns were used to develop Sex and the City. Plenty of Carrie’s sexual escapades were ripped directly from Bushnell’s life. While Candace Bushnell has a unique understanding of the dynamics between Carrie and her lovers, she refuses to pick which one is best. Bushnell is on neither Team Mr. Big nor Team Aidan Shaw. She did pick a Sex and the City love interest that she likes the best, though.

Candace Bushnell won’t pick between Mr. Big and Aidan Shaw

If you want to know if Candace Bushnell is on Team Mr. Big or Team Aidan Shaw, she’s not telling. The famed author took to Twitter on Jan. 4 to inform her fans that when people ask her who she prefers, she tells everyone she like Charlotte York’s second husband best. She simply isn’t going to pick between Aidan and Mr. Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Candace Bushnell | Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mr. Big’s fans were crushed when the mysterious financier died in episode 1 of the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That… Still, they found comfort in the fact that Mr. Big and Carrie had finally made their love work and were happier than ever before. Aidan Shaw’s fans haven’t seen the last of their favorite Sex and the City love interest, though. He will be returning.

Aidan will appear in season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

While Bushnell refuses to pick Carrie’s best love interest, the beloved character of Carrie Bradshaw might get a second shot at love with one of her leading men. John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, will reprise his role in season 2.

John Corbett and Chris Noth | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Corbett set the internet ablaze in April 2021 when he told Page Six he would reprise his role in the upcoming reboot. As it turned out, Corbett was trolling reporters. His little joke became big news and has now become a role reprisal. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Corbett would be returning. How large his role will be or whether or not romance is in the air remains to be seen.

Candace Bushnell is on Team Harry Goldenblatt

Candace Bushnell might have refused to pick her favorite of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interests, but she does have an opinion about the show’s best lover. Bushnell insists that she’s on team Harry Goldenblatt. Harry Goldenblatt appeared as Charlotte York’s divorce attorney turned husband in the show’s final seasons. While Harry didn’t look the way Charlotte imagined her Prince Charming would look, he did sweep her off her feet. He was kind, patient, caring, and willing to go the extra mile for Charlotte.

When people ask me if I’m Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt. — CANDACE BUSHNELL (@CandaceBushnell) January 4, 2023

Bushnell is not alone in her assessment. We can’t think of a single thing that was wrong with Harry. He was perfect for Charlotte York, and we were thrilled to see Harry return for the revival. Seeing Charlotte and Harry still so deeply in love, and navigating life together, is arguably the best part of the extremely divisive HBO Max reboot. We hope to see more of him in season 2 of And Just Like That…