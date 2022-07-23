‘Sex and the City’: How Long Were Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady Really Together?

Sex and the City fans had more than one complaint about the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That…, but their largest gripe was regarding Miranda Hobbes. More specifically, fans of the original series hated how Miranda broke Steve Brady’s heart by cheating on him and then asking for a divorce. While fans largely believe Miranda acted out of character, there is evidence to suggest Miranda and Steve were never meant to be. Their relationship was never an easy one. Looking a bit deeper into it, Miranda and Steve spent a fair bit of time apart. Do you know exactly how long the couple actually spent as a couple?

Miranda met Steve during season 2 of ‘Sex and the City’

Steve Brady entered Miranda’s life in 1999 when she was left waiting at a bar for Carrie Bradshaw. Carrie had ditched Miranda to spend time with Mr. Big. Miranda’s fight with Carrie over the phone gave Steve the perfect opener to talk to Miranda.

David Eigenberg | Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Miranda and Steve went home together that night, but she had no intention of getting into a relationship with the bartender. Eventually, Steve worked his way into the cynical lawyer’s heart, and they started seeing each other. Nothing was going to be easy for them. They would be in and out of each other’s lives for the rest of the show’s original run.

The couple broke up repeatedly before having a baby together

Miranda and Steve broke up for the first time after a relatively short relationship. The couple wasn’t together for more than a few months when Steve decided Miranda’s professional success was too emasculating. The following season, they got back together, but they only managed to make their relationship work for less than a year. She eventually ended the relationship and asked her bartending beau to move out of her apartment.

Steve rebounded quickly. He found a new girlfriend, decided to partner up with Aidan Shaw, and opened his bar. Steve and Miranda maintained a friendship, eventually leading to a one-night stand. That one-night stand resulted in the birth of their son, Brady Hobbes.

Finally, Miranda and Steve got back together in season 6, seemingly for good. Still, the couple had problems. Miranda was troubled by the notion of moving to Brooklyn and was even more distraught when Steve cheated on her in 2008. There was one months-long break during their marriage.

The beloved ‘Sex and the City’ couple were ultimately together for 20 years before their divorce

Miranda and Steve endured some serious ups and downs in their marriage. They even contemplated divorce and spent several months living apart in the 2008 movie, Sex and the City: The Movie. Ultimately, they decided to give their love another chance, and all seemed relatively well until Miranda met Che Diaz. Upon closer inspection, there was more going on behind the scenes, and Che’s sudden appearance in Miranda’s life likely only hastened the inevitable end of the marriage.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and David Eigenberg | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Despite the ups and downs of their love, the couple was married for a long time before Miranda finally called it off. All told, Miranda and Steve were married for 18 years. They also spent about two years in a committed relationship before marriage. Romantically, the couple was linked, off and on, for around 20 years. By the time And Just Like That… ended, Miranda and Steve had known each other for 23 years.

RELATED: Michael Patrick King Is Rewriting Miranda Hobbes’ History to Defend Her ‘And Just Like That…’ Storyline