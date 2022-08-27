‘Sex and the City’ Star, Willie Garson, Once Revealed the Most Difficult Guest Star to Connect With

Before his death from pancreatic cancer, Willie Garson made the rounds in Hollywood. He made many friends on set and appeared to have a knack for creating conversation. Garson didn’t have an easy time connecting with everyone, though. In August 2021, less than two months before his death, Garson sounded off on the Sex and the City guest star that he had the hardest time connecting with.

Willie Garson said making conversation with Mikhail Baryshnikov was difficult

Willie Garson never had a problem dishing about his time on the set of Sex and the City. His character, Stanford Blatch, has always been a fan favorite, and Garson apparently was a favorite on set, too. Still, he said he had a difficult time connecting with Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

During an interview with Us Weekly, Garson revealed that conversing with Baryshnikov was difficult, noting that a cultural divide certainly existed. Garson said he would often ask Baryshnikov what he did the night before, and the choreographer would offer quick, one-word answers. Garson said, “You’d say, like, ‘Misha, what’d you do last night?’ and he would literally say, ‘Dinner.” Garson said he’d often tell a wild story about his evening, attempting to get the conversation flowing. Apparently, it never worked.

Mikhail Baryshnikov appeared in the final season of ‘Sex and the City’

Baryshnikov’s tenure on Sex and the City was not long, but his role was impactful. The famed choreographer took on the part of Aleksandr Petrovsky, a Russian artist who set out to woo Carrie Bradshaw. While Carrie was only looking to “take a lover” when she first met Aleksandr, he had other ideas. Their relationship deepened over time.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mikhail Baryshnikov | James Devaney/WireImage

Carrie eventually moved to Paris to be with Aleksandr, much to the dismay of her pals, who largely believed Petrovsky wasn’t a good fit for Carrie. As it turned out, they were right—the duo broke up after Aleksandr sort of smacked Carrie. Mr. Big swooped in and saved the day, and Aleksandr was never heard from again. Baryshnikov appeared in nine episodes of the original series. He has yet to reprise his role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, but it doesn’t seem impossible.

Another familiar face will be returning for ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

While Baryshnikov hasn’t spoken about the famed series’ reboot, it is believed that at least one of Carrie Bradshaw’s former loves will be resurfacing in season 2. John Corbett is rumored to be returning to the HBO Max reboot.

John Corbett | Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw during the original run, created a buzz in April 2021 when he claimed he’d be appearing in season 1 of the reboot. Aidan never did make an appearance, and Sarah Jessica Parker later revealed that Corbett was just having a touch of fun with reporters. Now that Carrie’s moved along on her grief journey, the stage is set for Aidan’s return. Not all fans want to see the former fiancés rekindle their love, though.

RELATED: 3 Ways’ And Just Like That…’ Could Work Aidan Shaw Back Into the Story That Wouldn’t Be Cliche