‘Sex and the City’: Who Did the Characters Date Before the Start of the Series?

For six seasons, viewers became friends with Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York. The famed HBO series, Sex and the City just had a way of creating a vibrant story that drew viewers in. While the show’s writers were careful not to inject too much of the girls’ past into the show, we did learn a bit about three of the four friends’ earlier dating lives.

Carrie Bradshaw had a similar pattern with a pre-series love, and Mr. Big

Carrie Bradshaw didn’t reveal much about her early life, but ever so often, she dropped tidbits of information that allowed fans to fill in the blanks. In season 1 of Sex and the City, fans learn that Carrie dated a man named Kurt Harrington off and on for years before the series began.

In the very first episode, Carrie saw her ex, Kurt, in a bar while she was out with Stanford Blatch. Stanford advised Carrie not to even “think” about it. She explained that Kurt was a mistake she made when she was 26, 29, and 31. Their relationship wasn’t an insignificant one. Stanford noted that he didn’t have the patience to clean up the mess again.

Later in the series, the writers introduced fans to Carrie’s high school love. Carrie dated Jeremy late in her high school career but broke up with him because she assumed there was someone better out there. The sex columnist lamented that, as it turned out, there might not have been someone better.

Miranda dated an “a******’ named Eric before the start of ‘Sex and the City’

Miranda had three significant relationships during the run of Sex and the City. She dated Skipper Johnston, although he was more serious about the relationship than her. Later, she hooked up with Steve Brady, who she would marry eventually. Miranda also dated Dr. Robert Leeds briefly.

Early on in the series, Miranda labeled herself as a bit of a cynic. She wasn’t interested in settling for just anyone. As the series wore on, it became clear that Miranda might have actually been wounded from a previous love. In a season 2 episode, Miranda mentioned Eric, the “a******’ she dated. Carrie chimed in, noting that Miranda had once referred to Eric as the love of her life. Later, it was revealed that Eric left Miranda for another woman.

Samantha Jones fell in love and had her heart broken before the start of the show

Samantha Jones wasn’t out looking for love. She was just looking for good sex. Still, the PR professional found love a couple of times during the show’s six-season run. First, she briefly dated Richard Wright, who appeared perfect for her, until he cheated. Later, she met Smith Jerrod, an aspiring actor, and waiter, who was undoubtedly one of the best Sex and the City boyfriends.

Before all that, though, Samantha was jilted by a man. In season 1 of the famed series, Samantha reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Dominic. Dominic, a publisher, was allegedly the only man to ever break Samantha’s heart, at least at that point. Samantha, like Miranda, was left for another woman.

Charlotte is the ‘Sex and the City’ character who shared the least about her previous dating life

Charlotte York was obsessed with the notion of getting married. She managed to do just that. In season 3 of Sex and the City, Charlotte married Trey MacDougal. Their marriage was ill-fated, and they divorced the following season. She later met and married Harry Goldenblatt. They had two children together.

While Charlotte was the most marriage-minded of the group, she is the one character who shared the least about her personal life before the series started. In fact, Charlotte never mentioned a high school boyfriend, a college beau, or a significant past relationship.

