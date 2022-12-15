‘Sex Lives of College Girls’: Everything We Know About the New Season so Far Plus Season 2 Finale Spoilers

Hours before the season 2 finale, HBO Max announced The Sex Lives of College Girls has been picked up for another season. Here’s everything we know so far about season 3 of College Girls, plus details about how you can catch up on the first two seasons of the comedy series from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. What’s more, we’ve also got the scoop on what happens in the season 2 finale of The Sex Lives of College Girls, which drops on HBO Max today, Dec. 15.

[SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t watched The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 finale, be warned.]

Reneé Rapp as Leighton and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney | Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ is a top performer for HBO Max, so they’re bringing it back for season 3

It’s no surprise the streaming giant renewed the Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott-led series. Since the launch of season 2, the top-performing Max Original set a new record by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021. The news comes after several cancellations at HBO Max, including FBoy Island, Legendary, Love Life, and Minx.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max said in a statement. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

When does ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ come back?

At this point, HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3. However, the first and second seasons both premiered in November (the first in 2021, the second in 2022). This means fans could see new episodes of College Girls as early as November 2023. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest release date updates.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 are available now

HBO Max typically drops new episodes at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET. So the final two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 are available at publication.

With the end of the school year comes major changes. In The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 finale, Whitney (Scott), who was kind of dating “Bio Bro,” realizes she has feelings for her ex and Kimberly’s (Chalamet) fellow Sips employee Canaan (Christopher Meyer). The problem is, Kimberly has also started developing feelings for Canaan. After Whitney sees the kiss Kimberly and Canaan exchange in the finale, will the two still be able to live together next year at Essex?

Then there’s Bela (Kaur), who has had a horrible school year. The finale ends with her confessing all of the wrongs she has done to friends, colleagues, and her ex-boyfriend Eric (Mekki Leeper). Ultimately, she asks to transfer out of the school. Will she still be part of the core four next season?

How to watch ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ without HBO Max

Both seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls are available on HBO Max. However, if you don’t have a subscription, you can pay to watch episodes of the show on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.