‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Who Plays Canaan?

Canaan is Whitney Chase’s (Alyah Chanelle Scott) love interest in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, but if you think Christopher Meyer looks familiar, there’s a good reason why. Meyer has appeared in several popular television shows outside of the HBO Max series. Find out more about the Canaan actor and where you might have seen him before The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Christopher Meyer as Canaan and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 | Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Canaan is Whitney’s boyfriend and Kimberly’s co-worker in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) work with Canaan at Sips, the coffee shop on Essex College‘s campus. Whitney and Canaan initially connected in the first episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1. However, they don’t reconnect until episode 7 when Whitney ends things with her married assistant soccer coach boyfriend Dalton (James Morosini).

happens to all of us, whit ? pic.twitter.com/3DKX8SbKrt — The Sex Lives of College Girls (@SexLivesOnMax) November 23, 2022

In the season 2 episode “Will You Be My Girlfriend,” Canaan and Whitney make their relationship official. But it doesn’t last long. Whitney’s distrust of Canaan gets in the way and at the end of the episode, he calls their relationship off. Will the duo get back together by the end of season 2?

Christopher Meyer plays Canaan — where you’ve seen him before

Before appearing in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Meyer had a role in Grown-ish, the spinoff series of Black-ish. The actor has also had roles in TV shows, movies, and shorts like:

Atom

All Day and a Night

Grey’s Anatomy

God Friended Me

Tell Me a Story

Mad About You

The Affair

Run

The Rookie

The Fosters

NCIS: New Orleans

Marlon

Wayward Pines

Grimm

Wolves

Kicks

Code Black

The Soul Man

iZombie

Perception

Odd Kidds Out

General Hospital

Christopher Meyer is 28 years old in real life

Meyer might play a college student in the HBO Max series, but he’s 28 years old in reality. The actor’s birthday is Oct. 16, 1994. He is three years older than his on-screen girlfriend Scott, who was born on July 3, 1997.

RELATED: Greg’s Phone Call in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ Episode 2 Might Not Be as Sinister as Fans Think

Canaan actor on his role in the female-driven series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four female first-year college students. In the first season of the HBO Max series, each girl works to find herself and come into her own (most of the time through sexual exploration). However, just because the show is called The Sex Lives of College Girls doesn’t mean there aren’t any male characters.

Canaan and Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) play Whitney and Kimberly’s love interests in the series’ first season. As Meyer told The Knockturnal in January 2022:

“I love him being the male presence in a predominantly female show, his lackadaisical and charming energy mixed with his sarcasm makes him one of my favorites kind of people on this earth. He’s basically the version of myself if I went to college.” Christopher Meyer, ‘The Knockturnal’

Watch new episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max every Thursday. Season 2 is being released in batches of two — check The Sex Lives of College Girls episode release schedule for more details.