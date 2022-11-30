‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Who Plays Canaan?
Canaan is Whitney Chase’s (Alyah Chanelle Scott) love interest in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, but if you think Christopher Meyer looks familiar, there’s a good reason why. Meyer has appeared in several popular television shows outside of the HBO Max series. Find out more about the Canaan actor and where you might have seen him before The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Canaan is Whitney’s boyfriend and Kimberly’s co-worker in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’
Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) work with Canaan at Sips, the coffee shop on Essex College‘s campus. Whitney and Canaan initially connected in the first episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1. However, they don’t reconnect until episode 7 when Whitney ends things with her married assistant soccer coach boyfriend Dalton (James Morosini).
In the season 2 episode “Will You Be My Girlfriend,” Canaan and Whitney make their relationship official. But it doesn’t last long. Whitney’s distrust of Canaan gets in the way and at the end of the episode, he calls their relationship off. Will the duo get back together by the end of season 2?
Christopher Meyer plays Canaan — where you’ve seen him before
Before appearing in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Meyer had a role in Grown-ish, the spinoff series of Black-ish. The actor has also had roles in TV shows, movies, and shorts like:
- Atom
- All Day and a Night
- Grey’s Anatomy
- God Friended Me
- Tell Me a Story
- Mad About You
- The Affair
- Run
- The Rookie
- The Fosters
- NCIS: New Orleans
- Marlon
- Wayward Pines
- Grimm
- Wolves
- Kicks
- Code Black
- The Soul Man
- iZombie
- Perception
- Odd Kidds Out
- General Hospital
Christopher Meyer is 28 years old in real life
Meyer might play a college student in the HBO Max series, but he’s 28 years old in reality. The actor’s birthday is Oct. 16, 1994. He is three years older than his on-screen girlfriend Scott, who was born on July 3, 1997.
Canaan actor on his role in the female-driven series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’
The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four female first-year college students. In the first season of the HBO Max series, each girl works to find herself and come into her own (most of the time through sexual exploration). However, just because the show is called The Sex Lives of College Girls doesn’t mean there aren’t any male characters.
Canaan and Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) play Whitney and Kimberly’s love interests in the series’ first season. As Meyer told The Knockturnal in January 2022:
“I love him being the male presence in a predominantly female show, his lackadaisical and charming energy mixed with his sarcasm makes him one of my favorites kind of people on this earth. He’s basically the version of myself if I went to college.”Christopher Meyer, ‘The Knockturnal’
Watch new episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max every Thursday. Season 2 is being released in batches of two — check The Sex Lives of College Girls episode release schedule for more details.