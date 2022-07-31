‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Shadow and Bone Season 2 is done filming but has yet to receive a release date.

The next chapter of the Netflix series will adapt events from Leigh Bardugo’s Siege and Storm.

Shadow and Bone will bring in several new cast members during its second season.

Shadow and Bone Season 1 debuted on Netflix back in 2021, and fans are hopeful the show’s second season will arrive soon. The TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels promises to bring the entirety of Alina Starkov’s (Jessie Lei Mi) story to life. That means the Sun Summoner’s journey will continue in Shadow and Bone Season 2. What do we know about the next chapter of the Netflix series so far?

Shadow & Bone S2 is in the barrel ?To celebrate the end of production, the cast filmed a little #GeekedWeek treat for you all! pic.twitter.com/ELzrNTJjMy — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 6, 2022

Shadow and Bone Season 2 has yet to receive a release date or timeline on Netflix. However, fans have reason to believe the next batch of episodes will debut soon. During Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the Shadow and Bone cast revealed that they’d wrapped filming on the second outing. They posted a video to the show’s Twitter account to celebrate the news.

Of course, season 2 will still need to go through post-production — so, it may not arrive in 2022. If it does premiere this year, it’s likely to do so during the winter months. However, Shadow and Bone could just as easily return in 2023.

Those feeling impatient to learn what becomes of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and her friends don’t need to wait for season 2 to find out. Although the show has made some changes to the source material, the next outing should adapt events from Leigh Bardugo’s second Grishaverse novel, Siege and Storm.

What is ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 about?

Knowing that Shadow and Bone Season 2 will follow Siege and Storm‘s lead, what exactly can fans expect from the coming episodes?

Although Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) defeated the Darkling in the season 1 finale, fans of the books know he’ll be back. And he’s likely to be angry after the pair left him deserted in the Fold.

Needless to say, Alina and Mal will find themselves fighting the Darkling yet again. And they’ll have some new allies in that endeavor. Siege and Storm introduces several integral characters to the Grishaverse series, and they’ll play prominent roles in the coming fight between good and evil.

Less clear is how Shadow and Bone Season 2 will handle the Crows, whose season 1 storyline was original to the Netflix series. The characters Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman), and Jesper (Kit Young) are from the Six of Crows duology, which takes place after Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy. The creators of the Netflix series worked the group into Alina’s story. However, we could see their original arc — which involves a massive heist — in season 2 or 3.

That’s all speculation, but one main character from Six of Crows is confirmed for Shadow and Bone Season 2. Wylan Van Eck will make his first appearance in the new episodes — and he’s not the only one making his way from page to screen.

New cast members will bring characters like Nikolai Lantsov and Wylan Van Eck to life

✨ Let's give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members ✨@TheLewisTan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar.@LongBrophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar.@PatrickGibson00 will play Nikolai Lantsov.@JackTWolfe will play Wylan Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/XaAEg2GgkR — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

The main cast of Shadow and Bone will reprise their roles for season 2, but fans can also expect newcomers in the coming episodes. As mentioned above, several characters from the source material have been confirmed for the next outing. Among them are Nikolai Lantsov, Wylan Van Eck, Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Tamar Kir-Bataar. Per Twitter, here’s who will play each of them:

Nikolai Lantsov – Patrick Gibson

Tolya Yul-Bataar – Lewis Tan

Tamar Kir-Bataar – Anna Leong Brophy

Wylan Van Eck – Jack Wolfe

Nikolai will arguably play the most important role in Shadow and Bone Season 2, becoming a powerful ally for Alina — and another potential love interest. Tolya and Tamar are two Grisha who are part of Nikolai’s entourage, aiding him on his adventures at sea, where he utilizes the pseudonym Sturmhond.

Wylan will make an appearance on the other side of the Fold, as he’ll be teaming up with the Six of Crows gang. It’s unclear if his entrance will be the same as in the books, but Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias Helvar in the show, did tease a heist on Instagram. Perhaps there’s hope we’ll see the group’s adventure to the Ice Court brought to life after all.

We’ll have to wait and see how things pan out, but first thing’s first: we’ll be keeping an ear out for any news of a Shadow and Bone Season 2 release date or trailer. Fingers crossed Netflix drops more details soon!

