Shania Twain’s Switzerland Home Shares a View With Freddy Mercury’s ‘Duck House’

Music superstars live the kind of lives fans can often only dream of. But despite all that success, it’s often the little things that stand out. In the case of country music superstar Shania Twain and her residence in Switzerland, it’s not the house itself she called out in a recent interview but the view she enjoys. Here’s what Twain had to say.

Shania Twain released a documentary about her life and career

Twain emerged as a musical force to be reckoned with in the early 1990s. Her self-titled debut album ultimately gave way to three Diamond-selling albums over the next decade. Her life and career have seen just as many downs and ups. But Twain has come out the other side. And in her new Netflix documentary, the singer opens up about her struggles.

Not Just a Girl sees Twain candidly explore the journey that saw her rise to fame, put her career on the back burner, and ultimately return with a vengeance in the 2010s. The singer even put out a greatest hits album, Not Just a Girl (The Highlights), to mark the occasion. And the album includes a new title track as a tribute to everything she’s accomplished and the fans who’ve stood by her through it all.

Shania Twain explains Swiss house has musical significance

Part of Twain’s story inevitably extends to her split from ex-husband Mutt Lange and her subsequent marriage to Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud. Twain and the Swiss businessman have long resided in Switzerland. And for nearly three decades, the couple has lived in Corseaux, Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva. And as it turns out, their home has its own musical significance that predates Twain’s residence there.

“One of the neighboring properties is the studio where Queen spent many, many years writing and recording,” Twain revealed on her Home Now Radio show (via Outsider). “Freddie Mercury lived in what is called the ‘Duck House’ just a few ducks over from my boathouse. In fact, that perspective from the Duck House on the lake is on one of their album covers. And (it’s) very appropriately named Made In Heaven. I’m assuming that a lot of the music was made in what many people consider heaven, Lake Geneva looking out at the Alps.”

Shania Twain will wrap up a Las Vegas residency in fall 2022

Shania Twain attends the Premiere Of Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Queen’s 1995 album Made in Heaven was the first and only album the band released following Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991. And it remains their final studio album, despite the band’s continuing success touring and releasing compilations of previous material. While Twain’s home has ties to the final days of Queen’s run, she is far from calling it quits in her own career.

In fact, Twain is currently wrapping up a residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. Her show, titled Let’s Go!, launched in 2019 and concludes its run in September 2022. It’s not clear what Twain’s next move is. But the singer doesn’t appear ready to step away from her music career yet. Could a new album be on the horizon? Fans will have to wait and see.

