‘Shark Week’ 2022 Dates, Schedule, How to Watch, and More

Shark Week 2022 kicks off July 24 on Discovery Channel and discovery+.

The 34th annual Shark Week features 25 hours of new programming.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is this year’s master of ceremonies.

You’re going to want to stay out of the water. Shark Week is back for 2022 on Discovery Channel and discovery+. This year’s week-long shark-focused programming event kicks off on July 24 and features 25 hours of brand-new shows – including footage of a walking shark in Papua New Guinea.

‘Shark Week’ 2022 begins July 24

Discovery’s 34th annual Shark Week begins Sunday, July 24, and wraps up on Saturday, July 30. For the first time ever, the event will feature a master of ceremonies, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be on hand to add commentary and introduce each night of programming. Viewers can expect the typical Shark Week content, with shows such as Air Jaws: Top Guns and Jaws vs. Kraken. But there’s also an effort to “go deeper” and explore the nature and meaning of sharks, Johnson has said.

“I’m half-Black and half-Samoan, so we’re using this moment to illuminate my culture,” he told USA Today. “I wanted to tie in the importance we hold for sharks. Let me show you what they mean to us.”

The ‘Shark Week’ 2022 schedule includes ‘Island of the Walking Sharks’ and ‘Sharks! With Tracy Morgan’

A great white shark | DeAgostini/Getty Images

This year’s Shark Week schedule includes Impractical Jokers: Shark Week Spectacular, which features the Impractical Jokers cast getting up close and impersonal with nature’s most fearsome predators. It airs July 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Comedian Tracy Morgan teams up with experts (and his shark-obsessed daughter Raven Sonae) to identify the craziest, most ferocious sharks in the ocean in Sharks! With Tracy Morgan. It airs July 28 at 8 p.m.

Island of the Walking Sharks, which airs July 27 at 8 p.m., raises a terrifying question: What if sharks could walk on land? The special follows conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante as he investigates whether a species of shark is evolving to walk using its fins.

Other Shark Week highlights include Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas, Sharks in Paradise, Great White Comeback, Rise of the Monster Hammerheads, and Pig vs. Shark. You can find the complete Shark Week 2022 schedule on the Discovery Channel website.

How to watch ‘Shark Week’ 2022

You can watch all of this year’s Shark Week premieres live on Discovery Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 24. Don’t have cable? You can also stream Shark Week content on discovery+. For a limited time, you can sign up for just $0.99 per month for the first two months. You’ll also get access to several streaming-only Shark Week specials, including Dawn of the Monster Mako, The Haunting of Shark Tower, and Great White Intersection.

